Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient and Member Pharmacy Experts to Share Insights on Drug Shortages at the 2019 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:03am EST

Vizient, Inc. announces it will participate in an educational session on medication costs and drug shortages as well as host a series of informal question-and-answer sessions with pharmacy experts at the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists 2019 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition. With its focus on improving medication safety and patient care, the ASHP event, scheduled Dec. 8-12 in Las Vegas, is expected to be attended by more than 25,000 pharmacy professionals from around the world.

“It is exciting to participate at ASHP’s midyear event and to help fellow pharmacy practitioners advance their understanding of critical issues such as drug shortages, high-cost therapies and new regulations,” said Steven Lucio, Pharm.D., B.C.P.S., vice president of pharmacy solutions at Vizient. “It is also a great environment in which to feature the unique perspectives and innovative work by Vizient member organizations.”

Lucio will serve as moderator for the session, Ethical Prescribing in the Era of Expensive Medications and Drug Shortages, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. The session will focus on the characteristics of high-cost drugs, the infrastructure necessary to make ethically appropriate treatment decisions for these drugs and the allocation of limited medications during shortages. The panel will include:

  • Yoram Unguru, M.D., M.S., M.A., attending physician and assistant professor, The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai and Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.
  • Andrew Shuman, M.D., F.A.C.S., assistant professor, University of Michigan.
  • Holly Meadows, Pharm.D., B.C.P.S., clinical pharmacy coordinator, Medical University of South Carolina.

Vizient will also host six informal Q&A sessions featuring pharmacy experts from member hospitals. The 30-minute sessions will include a 15-minute presentation followed by 15 minutes of audience questions. The sessions are no cost to attendees and will be held in the Vizient booth, No. 1319. The schedule for the Q&A sessions is:

Dec. 9

  • 11:30 a.m. to noon: “The Value of Data Visualization in Managing Drug Spend and Clinical Utilization” featuring John Grubbs, M.S., M.B.A., RPh, chief pharmacy officer, U.C. Davis Health, moderated by Jered Bauer, vice president, pharmacy analytics for Vizient.
  • 1:30 to 2 p.m.: “Measuring the Hidden Impact of Drug Shortages” featuring Kevin J. Colgan, M.A., RPh, F.A.S.H.P., vice president and chief pharmacy officer for the University of Chicago Medical Center, moderated by Jim Cummins, vice president, pharmacy services for Vizient.

Dec. 10

  • 11:30 a.m. to noon: “The Impact of Drug Shortages and High-Cost Therapies in Managing Treatment Decisions” featuring Yoram Unguru, M.D., M.S., M.A., division of pediatric hematology and oncology at The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai, moderated by Steven Lucio.
  • 12:30 to 1 p.m.: “Pharmacy-product Advisor Partnership: Driving Actionable Insights to Improve Market Performance” featuring John Grubbs, M.S., M.B.A., RPh, chief pharmacy officer, U.C. Davis Health, moderated by Richard Ponder, director, product delivery for Vizient.
  • 1 to 1:30 p.m.: “Drug Shortage Protection with Novaplus” featuring Tom Lausten, B.Pharm., M.B.A., RPh, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, moderated by Michael McGiboney, director, pharmacy, sourcing operations, pediatrics and member services for Vizient.
  • 2 to 2:30 p.m.: “Defining Drug Shortages for the Pediatric Community” featuring Terri Wilson, director, supply chain services, Children’s Hospital Association, moderated by Michael McGiboney.

Vizient will also have experts on hand to discuss biosimilars, Vizient’s new biosimilar savings calculator, requirements for U.S. Pharmacopeia general chapters 797, 800 and 825, specialty pharmacies, resources for drug shortage information and other common challenges for hospital pharmacists.

For more information about Vizient, its pharmacy advisory services and pharmacy program, visit www.vizientinc.com

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aNK LUKOIL : Russia yet to finalise stance before OPEC+ considers deeper oil cuts
RE
06:34aCentamin snubs $1.9 billion bid proposal from Endeavour Mining
RE
06:34aAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aSOLARWINDS : Introduces N-central 12.2—Providing Users with Deeper Network Monitoring, Increased Security Measures, and Enhanced Automation Capabilities
BU
06:33aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aAIRBUS : EU will act as one over planned U.S. tariffs on France - Commission
RE
06:32aGlobal Vibration Meter Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of Micro-Electromechanical Sensor (MEMS) in Vibration Meters to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:32aDIAGNOSTICS : JV CoSara Receives Indian Regulatory Approval for Five Diagnostic Assays
BU
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference
BU
06:31aAURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Preclinical Voclosporin Data at 2020 Keystone Symposia Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
5Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group