Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient : to Collaborate with Civica Rx to Help Improve Drug Availability and Affordability by Providing Analytic Data into Provider Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Vizient announces that it is collaborating with Civica Rx to help reduce the impact of drug shortages. By providing insights into purchasing patterns and provider needs through its industry-leading analytics and data capabilities, Vizient will help Civica anticipate gaps in drug availability and affordability.

“Vizient fully agrees with and embraces Civica’s mission to ensure that essential generic medications are available and affordable to everyone,” said Dan Kistner, PharmD, senior vice president, pharmacy services at Vizient. “It really is true that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ Their mission aligns perfectly with the mission of our pharmacy program and is what has driven our efforts to serve our members for many years.”

“We applaud Vizient for helping to find innovative ways to reduce drug shortages through their analytics and data expertise,” said Martin VanTrieste, Civica President and CEO. “The more people collaborating to solve the nation’s drug shortage problem the better. We thank Vizient for prioritizing hospital patients by taking action to help them have timely access to the treatments they desperately need on a day-to-day basis.”

“Our experience tells us that there are many different reasons for drug shortages – so it will take a wide variety of solutions to fully solve the problems. We look forward to working with Civica to help reduce and eventually eliminate drug shortages,” said Kistner.

Vizient currently uses its analytics and data insights, in combination with Vizient’s private label Novaplus pharmacy program, to serve the needs of its own member health care organizations and mitigate the effects of drug shortages and lower rising drug costs. As an example, the Novaplus program provides Vizient members improved access to more than 760 NDCs (including most of the drugs regularly listed as “short”).

This collaboration with Civica Rx is the latest effort by Vizient to improve accessibility and lower costs of pharmaceuticals. Other strategies include the Vizient Drug Shortage Task Force, a collaborative effort with its member health care organizations, to pursue a broad range of activities to support greater stability of the supply chain, particularly for the injectable generic products that are so critical to our members. Vizient is also exploring additional innovative strategies to expand its Novaplus program to further help members avoid the difficulties and consequences of drug shortages that challenge the provision of high quality cost effective care. Finally, Vizient continues its advocacy efforts to promote legislative solutions in Washington, DC.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:29aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-17062019-00042
PU
06:29aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-17062019-00063
PU
06:29aALIBABA : Omega Launches Pop-Up on Tmall Luxury Pavilion
PU
06:29aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
06:29aMETLIFE : SPH, NTUC Income and LumenLab Leverage Blockchain to Automate the Verification Process for Life Insurance Claims for Bereaved Families
BU
06:28aEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : du introduces Apple Device Enrolment Programme for UAE business customers
AQ
06:26aTALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26aSECOO : appoints Regina Szeto Vice President of Brands, International PR & Marketing to further expand Secoo's position in luxury e-commerce
PR
06:25aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - May 2019
PR
06:25aNEC : Receives EUR50 Million Order from Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
3KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
4BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About