Vizient : to Collaborate with Civica Rx to Help Improve Drug Availability and Affordability by Providing Analytic Data into Provider Needs

Vizient
announces that it is collaborating with Civica
Rx to help reduce the impact of drug shortages. By providing
insights into purchasing patterns and provider needs through its
industry-leading analytics and data capabilities, Vizient will help
Civica anticipate gaps in drug availability and affordability.
“Vizient fully agrees with and embraces Civica’s mission to ensure that
essential generic medications are available and affordable to everyone,”
said Dan
Kistner, PharmD, senior vice president, pharmacy services at
Vizient. “It really is true that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ Their
mission aligns perfectly with the mission of our pharmacy program and is
what has driven our efforts to serve our members for many years.”
“We applaud Vizient for helping to find innovative ways to reduce drug
shortages through their analytics and data expertise,” said Martin
VanTrieste, Civica President and CEO. “The more people collaborating
to solve the nation’s drug shortage problem the better. We thank Vizient
for prioritizing hospital patients by taking action to help them have
timely access to the treatments they desperately need on a day-to-day
basis.”
“Our experience tells us that there are many different reasons for drug
shortages – so it will take a wide variety of solutions to fully solve
the problems. We look forward to working with Civica to help reduce and
eventually eliminate drug shortages,” said Kistner.
Vizient currently uses its analytics and data insights, in combination
with Vizient’s private label Novaplus pharmacy program, to serve the
needs of its own member health care organizations and mitigate the
effects of drug shortages and lower rising drug costs. As an example,
the Novaplus program provides Vizient members improved access to more
than 760 NDCs (including most of the drugs regularly listed as “short”).
This collaboration with Civica Rx is the latest effort by Vizient to
improve accessibility and lower costs of pharmaceuticals. Other
strategies include the Vizient Drug Shortage Task Force, a collaborative
effort with its member health care organizations, to pursue a broad
range of activities to support greater stability of the supply chain,
particularly for the injectable generic products that are so critical to
our members. Vizient is also exploring additional innovative strategies
to expand its Novaplus program to further help members avoid the
difficulties and consequences of drug shortages that challenge the
provision of high quality cost effective care. Finally, Vizient
continues its advocacy efforts to promote legislative solutions in
Washington, DC.
Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement
company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical
centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health
care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient,
Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of
high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for
more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95%
of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of
ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory
services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100
billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and
lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company
designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its
inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices
throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005127/en/