Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient to Present at FDA/FTC Workshop on a Competitive Marketplace for Biosimilars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Vizient, Inc. announces it will participate in today’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA)/Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Workshop on a Competitive Marketplace for Biosimilars in Silver Spring, Maryland. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the FDA’s White Oak Campus.

The collaborative effort between the two federal agencies aims to encourage appropriate adoption of biosimilar medications and discourage false or misleading statements about these medications as well as deter anticompetitive behaviors in the biologic medication marketplace.

Steven Lucio, PharmD, BCPS, vice president of pharmacy solutions for Vizient, will speak during the public comments portion of the event. Lucio has written extensively on biosimilars, including authoring “Biosimilars and Biologics: Implementation and Monitoring in a Healthcare Setting” published in 2018, and has been quoted in numerous publications about the benefits they bring to health care.

Lucio’s comments today will focus on insights to help advance competition and transparency as related to the regulatory approval process, including eliminating comparative effectiveness studies where clinically justified and increasing access to FDA approval documents for the education of pharmacists and physicians. His comments will also address challenges associated with variable payer coverage and reimbursement decisions.

“We appreciate this collaborative effort by the FDA and FTC to increase awareness and education of biosimilar medications in the marketplace,” said Lucio. “The advancement of biosimilars in health care will create more competition, lower pharmaceutical expenditures for health care providers and, ultimately, lower costs for patients. We commend this effort.”

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country. Its diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES NEW MOBILE PORTFOLIO : GO, introducing the first mobile family offer in Belgium
PU
06:28aFENG TAY ENTERPRISES : Group Footwear Production and Sales Quantities of February 2020
PU
06:28aELASTIC N : 10-q
PU
06:28aMAN SANG INTERNATIONAL : (1) completion of acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company and (2) continuing connected transactions
PU
06:28aHYPOPORT : forecasts revenue of over 400 million for 2020
PU
06:28aJKX OIL & GAS : Disposal of non-core assets
PU
06:28aDUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas offers assistance to Nashville residents and customers impacted by destructive tornado
AQ
06:25aBusiness picks up pace in China, but global virus spread may slow recovery
RE
06:24aGlobal Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging -- Update
DJ
06:23aSPARKLE ROLL : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
2Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
3Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
5Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group