Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient to Present at Institute for Healthcare Improvement National Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:19am EST

A continually evolving health care industry requires health care professionals who evolve right along with it. Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, today announced its participation at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement National Forum on Quality Improvement in Health Care. The annual event will be held Dec. 8-11 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Fla.

Vizient is a sponsor of the event, and in addition to exhibiting, will lend expertise during the pre-conference workshops in the following sessions:

Leading, Managing and Coaching to Excellence
Dec. 8, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Vizient Senior Principal David Munch joins Janet Porter, PhD, board member, Ohio State University and Kathy D. Duncan, RN, IHI, in the popular Leading Quality Improvement program to explore some of the basics for leading quality programs. Topics include time management, self-awareness, coaching techniques, effective problem-solving and communication, among other skills.

High-Impact Leadership: Teamwork at a Grand Scale
Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sustaining organizational performance depends on leaders measuring, coaching and developing team capability. In this interactive course, Munch explores new thinking in quality improvement along with David Williams, PhD, DMW Austin, Joanne Roberts, MD, senior vice president and chief value officer, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Michael Pugh, president, MdP Associates.

Vizient will be exhibiting Dec. 9-11 in booth 305 in the Exhibit Hall as well as in the IHI Innovation Theatre Dec. 9 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on the topic “Clinical Data Base: Elevating Performance Improvement.”

In addition, attendees can meet Vizient experts at the Storyboard Reception Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn about “The Roadmap for Systemwide Quality Planning” and “Building Joy Collaboratively: 58 Organizations Improving Nurses’ Joy in the Workplace.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aMERCK AND : Cote d' Ivoire and Liberia both Launch National Immunisation Programmes for HPV (Human-Papillomavirus) Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 44 years in Cote D' Ivoire
AQ
11:45aAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Calendar of financial publications and events for 2020
GL
11:44aSPECTRIS : Result of General Meeting
PU
11:44aNEW PACIFIC METALS : 2019/12/05China to keep employment stable
PU
11:44aBreakthrough In-Office Ear Tube Solution From Tusker Medical Receives FDA Approval
GL
11:43aMFG CHEMICAL : Upgrades Pilot Plant in Dalton, GA
BU
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil jumps 4% on U.S. stockpiles drop; further OPEC output cuts seen
RE
11:41aSeth MacFarlane Gives $1 Million to Rainforest Trust to Stop Deforestation
BU
11:41aWESTERN UNION : Jan Siegmund Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors
BU
11:40aWESTERN UNION : Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group