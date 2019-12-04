Vizient to Present at Institute for Healthcare Improvement National Forum

A continually evolving health care industry requires health care professionals who evolve right along with it. Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, today announced its participation at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement National Forum on Quality Improvement in Health Care. The annual event will be held Dec. 8-11 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Fla.

Vizient is a sponsor of the event, and in addition to exhibiting, will lend expertise during the pre-conference workshops in the following sessions:

Leading, Managing and Coaching to Excellence

Dec. 8, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Vizient Senior Principal David Munch joins Janet Porter, PhD, board member, Ohio State University and Kathy D. Duncan, RN, IHI, in the popular Leading Quality Improvement program to explore some of the basics for leading quality programs. Topics include time management, self-awareness, coaching techniques, effective problem-solving and communication, among other skills.

High-Impact Leadership: Teamwork at a Grand Scale

Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sustaining organizational performance depends on leaders measuring, coaching and developing team capability. In this interactive course, Munch explores new thinking in quality improvement along with David Williams, PhD, DMW Austin, Joanne Roberts, MD, senior vice president and chief value officer, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Michael Pugh, president, MdP Associates.

Vizient will be exhibiting Dec. 9-11 in booth 305 in the Exhibit Hall as well as in the IHI Innovation Theatre Dec. 9 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on the topic “Clinical Data Base: Elevating Performance Improvement.”

In addition, attendees can meet Vizient experts at the Storyboard Reception Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn about “The Roadmap for Systemwide Quality Planning” and “Building Joy Collaboratively: 58 Organizations Improving Nurses’ Joy in the Workplace.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

