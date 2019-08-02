Log in
Vizru Unveils New Kubernetes Offering: Latest Version of No-Code Autonomous Application Development Platform Leverages Container Orchestration to Provide True Multi-Cloud Support

08/02/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Any Cloud, Any Way Capability to Provide Hyper Scalability, Portability and Modularity to Users

Vizru Inc., providers of a no-code digital transformation platform powering enterprises to develop next-gen autonomous applications that can think, act, and complete processes all by themselves, today announced the immediate availability of the Vizru Platform Kubernetes version. By deploying Vizru’s no-code application development software stack on the cloud-native container orchestration framework, the Company is enabling users to leverage the solution across diverse cloud environments to achieve higher efficiency, scalability, and portability.

According to The Forrester New Wave™: Enterprise Container Platform Software Suites, Q4 2018, enterprise container platforms speed and simplify cloud-native development and operations. By providing a container-based development environment with container execution, orchestration, integration, security, and management capabilities, they are designed to provision and control container clusters across multiple on-premises and cloud infrastructure platforms.

"This is an important development for Vizru, as it enables us to run our platform on any cloud. Google and other major cloud service providers offer Kubernetes, and internally many of our customers will choose to deploy their own clusters over the next few years. The Kubernetes version enables us to abstract and separate our software from the customer's environment, while remaining flexible going forward,” says Lucas Roberts, Chief Solution Architect of Vizru.

Using Kubernetes and Docker, the Vizru Platform will work seamlessly in any customer environment by running on both private cloud and on-premise servers in a manageable way. More importantly, it allows customers to manage their infrastructure and roll their own clusters or choose the most optimal cloud service provider to run their Kubernetes clusters on.

“Containerizing the Vizru Platform has enabled us to achieve a robust micro service architecture with ‘no strings attached’ to the host OS, which has made deployment a hassle-free task. However, we took it one step further by porting it to the more popular production grade orchestration tool Kubernetes, which is already available among many cloud providers which has resulted in even less overhead during deployment,” says Favas Ishaque Nalakath, Senior DevOps Engineer at Vizru.

Tweet This: #nocode #AI based autonomous #applicationdevelopment and #digitaltransformation platform provider @Vizru deploys on #Kubernetes to extend #multicloud support

About Vizru Inc.

Vizru delivers the industry’s first true no-code modern decisioning and digital decisioning platform that allows users to build AI-based business automation apps in minutes, over existing cloud and on-premises. Awarded the top Fintech startup of 2017-18 at CES and named a leading Insurtech startup by Plug and Play, Vizru allows enterprises to develop AI-driven Business Applications that can think, act and complete processes, autonomously without human intervention. Vizru’s applications can be built in weeks, from thought to finish, and can be infinitely extended by business users without any programming knowledge. Designed for Fortune 5000 enterprises and high growth companies, Vizru decentralizes the role of business automation and empowers business users to create, extend and manage business apps on their own; allowing enterprises to pave the way to better decision making and true business transformation. To learn more visit www.vizru.com, follow Twitter @Vizru, connect on www.linkedin.com/company/vizru-inc.


© Business Wire 2019
