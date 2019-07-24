Log in
Vlocity Brings the Industry Cloud to the Innovation Martlesham Tech Cluster, Located at BT's Adastral Park

07/24/2019 | 04:00am EDT

LONDON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, announced today that Vlocity has joined Innovation Martlesham, a cluster of high-tech firms based at BT’s Adastral Park Research and Development facility. Innovation Martlesham is a collaborative ecosystem of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies focused on the development of next-generation technologies and the sharing of innovative ideas and concepts.

Vlocity has quickly emerged as a leader in industry-specific cloud and mobile software that helps companies transform their customer experiences. Vlocity will bring its industry cloud leadership to Innovation Martlesham, alongside 127 high-tech companies and industry partners including BT, Cisco, Nokia, Matrixx Software, Tech Mahindra, and CGI.

“Vlocity is honored to join Innovation Martlesham at BT’s Adastral Park, as we accelerate our growth across Europe,” said Dan Ford, senior VP and general manager of Vlocity Communications. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate and ideate with BT, and the other leaders based in the cluster, to drive CX innovation and digital transformation.”

Vlocity applications embed deep industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes, building on the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce platform. This combination enables companies to achieve greater business agility and time-to-value in the cloud, while delivering unified customer experiences across channels and devices. Vlocity Communications delivers a comprehensive cloud BSS suite of sales, marketing, service, enterprise product catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), contract management, order management, and commerce solutions.

Vlocity prides itself on customer success and innovation, winning multiple industry awards including the TM Forum Excellence Award, Forbes Cloud 100, Fierce Telecom Innovation Award, and Global Telecoms Award for BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence.

Vlocity welcomes the opportunity to host customers, partners and prospects at Innovation Martlesham, and showcase our latest industry cloud innovations. To arrange a visit, please contact Vlocity at london@vlocity.com

ABOUT VLOCITY INC.

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes 2018 & 2017 Cloud 100 Winner, Vlocity is an 'industry cloud' pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider, that increases agility, operational efficiency and simplicity, at a lower cost of ownership for the enterprise. Vlocity’s cloud software transforms customer centric processes and fuels innovation in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government vertical industries. Vlocity’s values of trust, transparency and transformation enable customer, partner and employee success.

Become Vlocity certified. Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com

© 2019. Vlocity, Inc. All rights reserved. Vlocity and the Vlocity logo are registered trademarks of Vlocity, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Andrew Keleher, Vlocity
akeleher@vlocity.com  |  +4407795046956

Dave Reddy, Big Valley Marketing for Vlocity
dreddy@bigvalley.co  | +1 650.868.4659

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
