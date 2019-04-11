Vlocity Hires Industry Veterans to Expand Its Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading industry cloud software company and Forbes Cloud 100 company, today announced the addition of several accomplished technology executives to its leadership team, including Mike Kourey as chief financial officer (CFO), Spencer Earp as senior vice president of EMEA sales, and L. David Kingsley as chief people officer. The new executives bring deep expertise in scaling global enterprise software companies, and will help drive Vlocity’s next stage of growth as a values-led company driven by customer, employee and partner success.



Mike Kourey joins as CFO, leading Vlocity’s global finance, IT, business operations and corporate development functions. Kourey brings more than 25 years of financial and strategic leadership experience as an executive, board member and advisor at high-growth SaaS, networking and communications companies, most recently as CFO of Medallia. In addition to shepherding five successful IPOs — Okta, RingCentral, Aruba Networks, Riverbed Networks and Polycom — Mike has significant experience executing venture raises at increasing valuations and driving significant revenue and customer growth.

Spencer Earp joins as Vlocity’s sales leader across Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he is responsible for driving growth and customer success in each of Vlocity’s five vertical markets. Earp joins Vlocity from ServiceMax, a leading Salesforce partner, where he was most recently senior vice president of worldwide sales and built its sales organization leading up to and through the company’s acquisition by GE Digital. Spencer is a veteran of the software industry, including Oracle and Siebel Systems, with a proven track record building teams around a shared vision for customer success.

L. David Kingsley joins as senior vice president and chief people officer (CPO), responsible for Vlocity’s Employee Success and Real Estate and Workplace Services organizations. Kingsley joins from MuleSoft where he served as head of Global People & Places prior to and through the company’s acquisition by Salesforce. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Salesforce, including senior vice president of Employee Success for Strategy & Operations. Kingsley is a passionate champion of employee success, with prior experience at Accenture and Booz Allen.

“We are thrilled to add proven leaders like Mike, Spencer and David to our accomplished leadership team,” said David Schmaier, Vlocity founder and CEO. “Together they will help us guide Vlocity’s rapid growth and fuel customer, employee and partner success around the world. As we’re proving every day, the best customer experiences are industry-specific — and Cloud 2.0 will be led by modern digital applications designed for the unique processes, best practices, customer needs and regulatory requirements of each industry.”

Vlocity recently secured $60 million in Series C financing to accelerate digital transformation and customer experience improvements across multiple vertical industries. The latest financing brings Vlocity’s total capital raised to $163 million. For more information, please read Vlocity’s funding news release .

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity is a leader in industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 company, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM. Vlocity’s cloud and mobile applications transform customer processes and experiences in the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health, Energy & Utilities, and Government & Non-Profit industries. Vlocity is a values-led company committed to customer, partner and employee success. Learn more at www.vlocity.com .

