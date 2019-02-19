Vlocity Named Winner in Prestigious 2019 CRM Watchlist Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, was named a winner in the 2019 CRM Watchlist. The list, published last week in ZDNet by noted CRM author and analyst Paul Greenberg, is a highly coveted measuring stick for CRM software and consulting firms.

Vlocity’s selection is its fourth CRM Watchlist recognition in a row, dating back to 2015. Greenberg also recognized fellow industry cloud pioneer Veeva Systems as a Watchlist winner for 2019. Vlocity and Veeva together represent “one of the largest market opportunities” for industry-specific CRM, and both run their CRM applications on the Salesforce platform, which Greenberg recognized as one of two “winners with distinction” based on broad market impact.

“One of the largest market opportunities (in CRM) is vertical industries,” said Greenberg. “Two of the Watchlist winners this year – Veeva (the one new one – focused on life sciences) and Vlocity (Industry Cloud focused on 5 verticals) are focused on nothing else. Almost every other entry has highly specific industries that they are focused in. There are very few that have nothing more than a generic outlook. The era of industries (and the customer and social good and whatever you think belongs here) is upon us.”



As part of the Watchlist, Greenberg evaluates each organization’s industry and customer impact, including a review of company vision, strategy, management, financials, customers, products and services, culture, partner ecosystem, technology expertise and thought leadership. Winners are chosen because they “were a powerful force of influence and effect in either a global domain or a significant local domain that has global implications.”

“We’re thrilled to be a four-time CRM Watchlist recipient – and to be an industry cloud partner with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM platform,” said Rip Gerber, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Vlocity. “Delivering an exceptional customer experience and driving digital transformation are important priorities for all businesses today, and we’re proud to enable that evolution for the industries we serve: communications and media, health, insurance and financial services, energy and utilities, and government and non-profit industries."

