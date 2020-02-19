Vlocity Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, was ranked #53 on Inc. magazine’s inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list, launched today, provides insights into the most successful independent companies based in California.



“We are pleased to be included in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in California — we thank our customers and partners for their trust in Vlocity as we work together to transform industries,” said Rip Gerber, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Vlocity. “The best customer experiences are industry-specific. We appreciate Inc.’s recognition of the business results our customers realize with Vlocity cloud and mobile applications.”

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Series: California list showed stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2016 and 2018, the 250 private companies on the list had an average growth rate of 422 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 49,000 people and added $5.6 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas — Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego — brought in the highest revenue overall.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-california-2020 .

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 Winner (2017, 2018, 2019), Vlocity is an "industry cloud" pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider.

