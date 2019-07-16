Voci Technologies Reports Record Traction of its Real-Time Automated Speech Recognition Platform in Q2 2019

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voci Technologies, a leading provider of automated speech recognition technologies for contact center speech analytics solutions, today announced that in the second quarter of 2019 it received a record number of new contracts, expanded bookings and growing marketplace awareness as companies recognize the benefits that real-time speech-to-text technology and speech analytics offer.

Record Quarterly Revenue from New Deals, Increased Bookings

In Q2 2019, Voci achieved a 74-percent increase in bookings from the first quarter of the year. Contributing substantially to its increased revenues, Voci Technologies closed its largest deal to date, a multimillion contract with an international firm. The company also gained 10 new end users in Q2, including six partnership relationships that are expected to continue growing over time.

In addition, the amount of contact center data processed by Voci’s platform increased to nearly 360 million minutes, a 198-percent increase over the same quarter last year.

“At the midway point in fiscal 2019, we’re seeing greater adoption of our speech analytics platform through increased usage and a growing customer base, underscoring the importance of this technology to the contact center marketplace,” said Michael Coney, CEO, Voci Technologies. “As we move into the second half of 2019, we’ll continue to expand into strategic new geographic markets and increase our talented team as we enable more contact centers to process 100 percent of their live and recorded calls into highly accurate transcripts. This will enable them to improve agent quality, extract competitive intelligence, and enhance customer experience.”

Professional Expansion

The company has plans to hire a significant number of professionals over the coming quarters. In addition, as a company with roots from Carnegie-Mellon University (CMU), Voci is committed to helping educate and train the next generation of technology practitioners. In keeping with that commitment, the company has implemented a successful internship program over the summer, with 10 paid student interns from CMU, University of Pittsburgh and the University of Massachusetts. The interns are learning valuable business, language analysis and technology skills, while providing the company with fresh, new insights.

