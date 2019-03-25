Vocus : Appendix 3B - Employee Options

Appendix 3B

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

Vocus Group Limited (Vocus)ABN 96 084 115 499

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Unlisted Employee Options (Options)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 1,000,000 options

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Issued under the Vocus Group Long Term Incentive Plan, subject to performance and service conditions, with vesting in years 3, 4 and 5. Any vested unexercised Options will expire and lapse on 1 August 2025. Exercise price of $2.38 based on a 30 day volume weighted average price to 31 July 2018.

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Grant of Options under the Vocus Group Long Term Incentive Plan.

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

25 March 2019

all ASX in Number +Class 622,263,818 fully paid ordinary shares on issue Ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 23,885,418 644,077 Unlisted ESOP Performance rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

