Vocus : Appendix 3B - employee options

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Name of entity
Vocus Group Limited (Vocus)ABN 96 084 115 499
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues

-
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Unlisted Employee Options
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
22,750,000 options
-
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Issued under the Vocus Group Long Term Incentive Plan, and subject to both performance and service conditions, over a 3-year performance period, with vesting in years 3, 4 and 5. Any vested unexercised Options will expire and lapse on 31 August 2025.
-
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
• the date from which they do
-
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or consideration
Not applicableNil
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Grant of options to eligible executives and senior management under the Vocus Long Term Incentive Plan. Options granted to the Group Managing Director & CEO and the Executive Director are in accordance with approval received from shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.
-
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
-
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Not applicable
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Not applicable
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Not applicable
-
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Not applicable
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not applicable
-
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable
-
7 +Issue dates6
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

-
8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)
21 December 2018
all ASX in
|
Number
|
+Class
|
622,263,818 fully paid ordinary shares on issue
|
Ordinary shares
-
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
22,885,418
737,669
|
Unlisted Employee Options
Performance rights
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)


