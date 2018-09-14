Vocus : Australia Singapore Cable fully operational, with significant industry support

It's taken almost two years to construct; involved more than five years of planning; seen 4,600km of undersea cable laid, at times kilometres down to the ocean bed; cost $US170m; and involved over 60 staff but today marks the fully operational start of Australia's newest, fastest and most direct connectivity route into Asia.

The Vocus Australia Singapore Cable, linking Vocus Communications' Australian terrestrial fibre network to Singapore via Jakarta, is the first 100% carrier-owned cable system that will benefit consumer and businesses throughout the country.

Vocus Group Chief Executive and Managing Director, Kevin Russell praised the teams of people who have delivered the ASC project, on time and under budget.

'This has been a true cross-business effort and brought together people from across the Group - from New Zealand to Sydney, to Perth and into Singapore. It has been a mighty effort and today is a landmark day in the way in which Australia connects to Asia and beyond,' said Kevin.

The ASC went into service ahead of schedule last week for Vocus customers, due to an outage on the existing Sea-Me-We3 submarine cable between Perth and Singapore. From today, it will move to full operational specification to connect the recently upgraded Australian terrestrial network, offering a significant boost to the country's international connectivity capacity.

'The Vocus ASC is now fully operational and has been very successfully supported by industry. We have sold over 2.5Tbps of capacity, including to a global OTT player, and have an excellent pipeline.

'Today is not just about ASC going live. It's about a new place for Vocus, to become a significant enabler of the transit of data to the fastest growing data region on the globe and recognises the growing requirements for affordable and trusted connectivity with our closest trading partners in Asia.' Mr Russell said.