Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To:

Company Name/Scheme ABN/ACN/ARSN

Vocus Group Limited 96 084 115 499

VOC.AX

1. Details of substantial holder Name

Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities')

ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

122 169 279

The holder became a substantial holder on: 4 February 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power 'FPO' 31,852,993 31,852,993 5.11%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 25,731,550 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 1,350,910 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 4,681,211 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 87,736 FPO MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 1,586 FPO

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED 25,731,550 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Bond Street Custodians Limited Bond Street Custodians Limited 1,350,910 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) 3,793,944 FPO Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong 844,436 FPO National Nominees Limited National Nominees Limited 42,831 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) 87,736 FPO MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 1,586 FPO

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration Number of securities Class See Annexure B

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Macquarie Group Limited & Macquarie Group Entities Controlled Bodies Corporate

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Macquarie Group Limited Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Signature

Print name Dennis Leong Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 7 February 2019

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is the annexure marked 'A' of 18 pages referred to in the Notice of initial substantial holder.

Dennis Leong

Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited

7 February 2019

Controlled Bodies Corporate

ACN / Company No Entity Name Incorp Country 136 024 970 A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD Australia 153 275 677 A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd Australia 154 402 927 A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd Australia 0113-01-020216 ACACIA RENEWABLES K.K. Japan 651-88-00238 ACHIM SOLAR POWER CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 69930570 Adagia B.V. Netherlands 9783406 Aerospace Finance 6771 UK Limited United Kingdom 09812041 Aerospace Finance 6816 UK Limited United Kingdom 9819666 Aerospace Finance 6818 UK Limited United Kingdom HRB 237758 AIF Business Solutions GmbH Germany 595997 Alchemy Telco Solutions Limited Ireland Alster & Thames Partners (USA) LLC United States 286-87-01017 ARAN SOLAR COMPANY LIMITED Korea, Republic of 20-3690322 AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC United States Battery Storage Holdings, LLC United States 008604966 BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia Bella Holdings LLC United States Bella Property Owner LLC United States 11431362 Bing TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom 11431590 Bing TK Limited United Kingdom 126708 Bing TK Topco Limited Jersey 20-2937246 Blue Grass Abstract LLC United States 46-5587770 Blueshine, LLC United States Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust Australia 30-0746347 Boketo LLC United States 008607065 BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED Australia 008606924 BOND STREET INVESTMENTS PTY. LIMITED Australia 004680004 BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED Australia 005008702 BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED Australia 88217 Bunhill Investments Unlimited Jersey 002865830 BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED Australia 0689555875 Cafasso Investco BVBA Belgium Canadian Breaks Holdings, LLC United States Canadian Breaks II LLC United States 26-5600465 CANADIAN BREAKS LLC United States Canadian Breaks SponsorCo, LLC United States Candela Renewables Hamel DevCo, LLC United States 04800336 Capital Meters Holdings Limited United Kingdom 04800317 Capital Meters Limited United Kingdom CBP Holdings LLC United States 11425435 Chablis TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom 10974030 CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited United Kingdom 06373185 Cheeryble Developments Limited United Kingdom 46527C1/GBL CHINA PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED Mauritius CityPark I, LLC United States CityPark II, LLC United States CityPark III, LLC United States CityPark IV, LLC United States 20-2937258 Closing Documentation Services, LLC United States CMC Holdco Inc. United States CMC Railroad Holdco LLC United States CMC Railroad, LLC United States 30-0791081 Colorado - PTH, LLC United States CER151028DM3 Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V. Mexico Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc. United States 201816156M Conergy Asia Pte. Ltd. Singapore CS2015160102 Conergy Renewable Services Philippines Inc. Philippines 201536002R Conergy Singapore SPV HoldCo. Pte. Ltd Singapore 626485005 Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited Australia 0100-01-192544 Conergy Solar Japan KK Japan Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC United States 03241012 Corona Energy Limited United Kingdom

Incorp Country