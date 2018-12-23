Vocus : Change of Auditor

ASX Release

Change of auditor

In compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.3, Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC, "Vocus", "the Company") advises of a change of auditor from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") to PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC").

Following a review and receipt of a number of submissions, the Company's Board, on the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, selected PwC on the basis of their reputation and experience, particularly with similar sized companies to Vocus in the telecommunications industry. PwC has agreed to act as the Company's auditor effective from the date of this announcement for the financial year commencing 1 July 2018 and subsequent financial years.

The Company confirms it has received approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") to change its auditors. Accordingly, the Company has now accepted the resignation of Deloitte(in accordance with Section 329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("the Corporations Act")) and the consent of PwC to its appointment as auditor of the Company.

In accordance with Section 327C of the Corporations Act, a resolution will be placed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting to ratify the appointment of PwC as the Company's auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Deloitte for their past assistance and professional services to the Company.

