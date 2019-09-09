Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vocus : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:02am EDT

ASX Release

9 September 2019

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY

SECRETARY

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, Vocus Group Limited (ASX:VOC) advises that Ashe-lee Jegathesan has resigned as Company Secretary to commence a position as COO with Uniti Group Limited.

Simon Lewin, currently Deputy General Counsel, will be appointed to the role of Company Secretary with effect from 25 September 2019.

The Board thanks Ms Jegathesan for her significant contributions to Vocus since she stepped into the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary following the Vocus-M2 merger in February 2016.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Bill Frith, Investor Relations

  1. +61 (0)405 144 807 bill.frith@vocus.com.au

About Vocus

Media

Debra Mansfield, Corporate Communications

  1. +61 (0)3 9674 6569 debra.mansfield@vocus.com.au

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) is Australia's specialist fibre and network solutions provider, connecting all mainland capitals with Asia and the USA. Regionally, Vocus has backhaul fibre connecting most regional centres in Australia. Vocus also operates an extensive and modern network in New Zealand, connecting the country's capitals and most regional centres. In total, the Vocus terrestrial network is c.30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable, including 4,600km of submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia and Australia and 2,100km of submarine cable between Port Hedland and Darwin and connecting offshore oil and gas facilities in the Timor Sea. Vocus owns a portfolio of well-recognised brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Level 10, 452 Flinders St

Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

T 1300 88 99 88

  1. investor.relations@vocus.com.au

VOCUSGROUP.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : CFO to leave company in 2020
RE
02:49aWanda Sports Group Company Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
02:48aSan Francisco Moves To Buy PG&E Lines -- WSJ
DJ
02:48a737 MAX Grounding Hampers Brazil's Gol -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aNissan Board Set To Discuss Next CEO -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aApple Bets More Cameras Can Keep iPhone Humming -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
02:47aESSENTRA : Acquisition of Nekicesa Packaging S.L.
PU
02:47aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
4Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group