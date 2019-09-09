Vocus : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

9 September 2019

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY

SECRETARY

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, Vocus Group Limited (ASX:VOC) advises that Ashe-lee Jegathesan has resigned as Company Secretary to commence a position as COO with Uniti Group Limited.

Simon Lewin, currently Deputy General Counsel, will be appointed to the role of Company Secretary with effect from 25 September 2019.

The Board thanks Ms Jegathesan for her significant contributions to Vocus since she stepped into the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary following the Vocus-M2 merger in February 2016.