Vocus : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

9 September 2019
RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY
SECRETARY
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, Vocus Group Limited (ASX:VOC) advises that Ashe-lee Jegathesan has resigned as Company Secretary to commence a position as COO with Uniti Group Limited.
Simon Lewin, currently Deputy General Counsel, will be appointed to the role of Company Secretary with effect from 25 September 2019.
The Board thanks Ms Jegathesan for her significant contributions to Vocus since she stepped into the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary following the Vocus-M2 merger in February 2016.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Bill Frith, Investor Relations
-
+61 (0)405 144 807 bill.frith@vocus.com.au
About Vocus
Media
Debra Mansfield, Corporate Communications
-
+61 (0)3 9674 6569 debra.mansfield@vocus.com.au
Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) is Australia's specialist fibre and network solutions provider, connecting all mainland capitals with Asia and the USA. Regionally, Vocus has backhaul fibre connecting most regional centres in Australia. Vocus also operates an extensive and modern network in New Zealand, connecting the country's capitals and most regional centres. In total, the Vocus terrestrial network is c.30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable, including 4,600km of submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia and Australia and 2,100km of submarine cable between Port Hedland and Darwin and connecting offshore oil and gas facilities in the Timor Sea. Vocus owns a portfolio of well-recognised brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand.
Level 10, 452 Flinders St
Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
T 1300 88 99 88
-
investor.relations@vocus.com.au
VOCUSGROUP.COM.AU