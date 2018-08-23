Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vocus : Final Director's Interest Notice - Jon Brett

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Vocus Group Limited 96 084 115 499

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Jonathan Brett

Date of last notice

3 August 2016

Date that director ceased to be director

22 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Dalesam Pty Ltd ATF Jon Brett Superannuation Fund

(Mr Brett is a director of the trustee and a beneficiary of the trust)

Number & class of securities

426,000 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aFIRST BUSEY : Busey Bank acquiring TheBank of Edwardsville for $305 million
AQ
04:32aSaudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off
RE
04:32aJAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2018 08 23JAC Team Won the Championship T6 Became the Best Partner
PU
04:32aILUKA RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - T O'Leary (22.8.18)
PU
04:32aFIRST GRAPHITE : Cleansing Notice
PU
04:31aHUNTSMAN : Opens Formulations Manufacturing Facility In Vietnam
PR
04:30aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Two US airlines cut China routes, cite low demand
AQ
04:30aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Sri Lanka wasn’t ‘forced’ to accept Chinese loans
AQ
04:30aSHANGRI LA ASIA : La Hangzhou renews joint venture agreement
AQ
04:29a'Little Big City Beijing' set to showcase city's history in a fun way
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : CONSTRUCTION OF CANADIAN OIL PIPELINE DELAYED: minister
2EXCLUSIVE: Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors - sources
3Mexico, U.S. 'close' to resolving bilateral NAFTA issues
4Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
5BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.