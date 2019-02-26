Vocus : Half Year Results Appendix 4D, OFR and Financial Statements

Appendix 4D (ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3)

Half-Year Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018

Vocus Group Limited

Six months ended 31 December ($'m) 2018 2017 %chg Revenue 974.2 967.3 1 Underlying EBITDA1 2 170.7 188.8 (10) Statutory EBITDA 168.6 188.1 (10) Underlying EBIT3 4 96.3 119.7 (20) Statutory EBIT3 50.0 74.9 (33) Underlying NPAT 5 6 after minority interests 48.8 68.6 (29) Statutory NPAT 6 after minority interests 16.5 37.3 (56) Basic earnings per share - cents 2.65 6.00 (56) Diluted earnings per share - cents 2.62 5.99 (56) Diluted Underlying EPS - cents5 7.76 10.99 (29) Net tangible asset backing per share - cents 43.5 39.47 10 Interim dividend per share - cents - - -

1. Pre significant items and below the line costs of $2.1m ($0.7m costs in prior period).

2. EBITDA refers to earnings before net financing costs, tax, depreciation and amortization.

3. EBIT refers to earnings before net financing costs and tax.

4. Pre significant items and below the line costs of $46.3m (costs of $44.8m in prior period).

5. Pre significant items and below the line costs of $32.3m (pre significant costs of $31.3m in prior period).

6. NPAT refers to net profit after tax.

7. Comparative Net tangible asset backing per share is as at 30 June 2018.

The Vocus Board has made the decision not to declare an interim dividend for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

This report, and the interim financial report upon which the report is based, use the same accounting policies. The interim financial report upon which this report is based has been reviewed. A copy of the reviewed interim financial report is attached. The Appendix 4D is also to be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2018.

CONTENTS

DIRECTORS REPORT .................................................................................................................................................... 1

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ........................................................................................................................ 3

1. GROUP OPERATING PERFORMANCE ........................................................................................................... 3

2. DIVISIONAL PERFORMANCE .......................................................................................................................... 9

3. GROUP OUTLOOK ......................................................................................................................................... 14

AUDITORS INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ............................................................................................................ 17

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT ..................................................................................................................................... 18

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ...................................................................................................................................... 33

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF VOCUS GROUP LIMITED ......................... 34

DIRECTORS REPORT

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on Vocus (referred to hereafter as the

'Consolidated Entity' or 'Vocus') consisting of Vocus Group Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'Parent

Entity') and the entities it controlled for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Vocus Group Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Robert Mansfield AO Non-Executive Chairman Kevin Russell Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer David Wiadrowski Non-Executive Director John Ho Non-Executive Director Julie Fahey Non-Executive Director Mark Callander Executive Director Bruce Akhurst Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2018) Matthew Hanning Non-Executive Director (appointed 1 September 2018) Jon Brett Non-Executive Director (retired 22 August 2018) Rhoda Phillippo Non-Executive Director (retired 22 August 2018) Principal activities

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) ('Vocus') is a vertically integrated telecommunications service provider, operating in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company owns an extensive national infrastructure network of metro and back haul fibre connecting all capital cities and most regional centres across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus offers both consumer and wholesale NBN services through all 121 permanent NBN points of interconnect and 100% coverage of the UFB network in New Zealand.

Vocus owns a portfolio of brands targeting the enterprise, small business, government and residential market segments across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus also operates in the wholesale market providing high performance, high availability and highly scalable communications solutions which allow service providers to quickly and easily deploy new services for their own customer base.

Review of operations

Please refer to the Operating and Financial Review for further details relating to Vocus operations and results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. The Operating and Financial Review includes information that Vocus shareholders would reasonably require to make an informed assessment of Vocus' operations, financial position, business strategies and prospects for future financial years.

The Operating and Financial Review is to be read in conjunction with, and forms part of, the Directors' Report.

Significant changes in the state of affairs

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Vocus during the financial half-year.

Rounding of amounts

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial / Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding-off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar.

1

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this Directors' report.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the Directors

___________________________ Robert Mansfield

Non-executive, Chairman

27 February 2019 Sydney

2