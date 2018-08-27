Log in
Vocus : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Alternate Director

08/27/2018 | 06:37am CEST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 96 084 115 499

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Zhengyan Chua

Date of appointment

22 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Janchor Partners Pan-Asian Master Fund, Janchor Partners Opportunities Master Fund and Vittoria Fund - J, L.P. - Control over disposal of securities under section 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act

Number & class of Securities

57,490,290 ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 04:36:08 UTC
