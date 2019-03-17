Vocus : RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

ASX/Media Release

18 March 2019

RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus", ASX: VOC) notes press speculation this morning regarding a potential equity raising. Vocus refinanced its debt facility in June 2018 and as stated in the Interim Results presentation on 27 February 2019, net debt peaked during H1 FY19 after funding the Australia Singapore Cable. The Board and management remain comfortable with Vocus' debt position. There is no current intention to raise additional equity.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Frith, GM Investor Relations & Comms P: +61 (0)405 144 807bill.frith@vocus.com.au

About Vocus

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) is a specialist fibre network services provider operating Australia's second largest inter-capital network as well as back haul fibre connecting most regional centres in Australia. Vocus also operates an extensive and modern network in New Zealand, connecting the country's capitals and most regional centres. In total, the Vocus terrestrial network is c.30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable supported by 4,600km of submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia and Australia and 2,100km of submarine cable between Port Hedland and Darwin and connecting offshore oil and gas facilities in the Timor Sea. Vocus owns a portfolio of brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand.

