Vocus : Strategy Briefing Webcast

06/25/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

Date: 26 June 2019

Strategy Briefing Webcast

3rd July 2019, 9am

Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus", ASX: VOC) will hold a Strategy Briefing for investors on 3 July

2019, commencing at 9am. At the briefing, members of the Vocus Executive Team will outline the Strategic Plan for Vocus.

The presentation will be webcast live from 9am. Registration for the webcast is available via the Vocus website: https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Bill Frith, Investor Relations

  1. +61 (0)405 144 807 bill.frith@vocus.com.au

Media

Debra Mansfield, Corporate Communications

  1. +61 (0)3 9674 6569 debra.mansfield@vocus.com.au

About Vocus: Vocus Group (ASX: VOC) is a vertically integrated telecommunications provider, operating in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company owns an extensive national infrastructure network of metro and back haul fibre connecting all capital cities and most regional centres across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus infrastructure now connects directly to more than 5,000 buildings. Vocus owns a portfolio of brands catering to corporate, small business, government and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus also operates in the wholesale market providing high performance, high availability and highly scalable communications solutions which allow service providers to quickly and easily deploy new services for their own customer base.

Level 10, 452 Flinders St

Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

T 1300 88 99 88

  1. investor.relations@vocus.com.au

VOCUSGROUP.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 02:46:08 UTC
