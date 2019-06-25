Vocus : Strategy Briefing Webcast

Date: 26 June 2019

Strategy Briefing Webcast

3rd July 2019, 9am

Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus", ASX: VOC) will hold a Strategy Briefing for investors on 3 July

2019, commencing at 9am. At the briefing, members of the Vocus Executive Team will outline the Strategic Plan for Vocus.

The presentation will be webcast live from 9am. Registration for the webcast is available via the Vocus website: https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/