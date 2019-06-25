Vocus : Strategy Briefing Webcast

Date: 26 June 2019
Strategy Briefing Webcast
3rd July 2019, 9am
Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus", ASX: VOC) will hold a Strategy Briefing for investors on 3 July
2019, commencing at 9am. At the briefing, members of the Vocus Executive Team will outline the Strategic Plan for Vocus.
The presentation will be webcast live from 9am. Registration for the webcast is available via the Vocus website: https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Bill Frith, Investor Relations
-
+61 (0)405 144 807 bill.frith@vocus.com.au
Media
Debra Mansfield, Corporate Communications
-
+61 (0)3 9674 6569 debra.mansfield@vocus.com.au
About Vocus: Vocus Group (ASX: VOC) is a vertically integrated telecommunications provider, operating in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company owns an extensive national infrastructure network of metro and back haul fibre connecting all capital cities and most regional centres across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus infrastructure now connects directly to more than 5,000 buildings. Vocus owns a portfolio of brands catering to corporate, small business, government and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus also operates in the wholesale market providing high performance, high availability and highly scalable communications solutions which allow service providers to quickly and easily deploy new services for their own customer base.
