Vocus : Strategy Day Presentation

3 July 2019
Bob Mansfield
Chairman
09:10 - 09:30
Overview
Kevin Russell
09:30 - 11:00
Vocus Network Services
Kevin Russell, Andrew Wildblood,
Mark Callander, Ellie Sweeney
11:00 - 11:15
Coffee Break
11:15 - 11:45
Vocus Retail
Antony de Jong
11:45 - 12:15
Vocus New Zealand
Mark Callander
12:15 - 13:00
Key Takeaways and Q&A
Kevin Russell
WE ARE IN THE EARLY STAGE OF A 3 YEAR TURNAROUND
THREE YEAR TURNAROUND UNDERWAY
PEOPLE AND CULTURE
PLANNING AND EXECUTION
VOCUS NETWORKS
REVENUE ENABLERS
STRATEGIC FIBRE BUILDS
TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFICATION AND MODERNISATION
RETAIL TURNAROUND
-
New leadership
-
LTI introduced
-
New Vocus values introduced
-
FY19 guidance will be met
-
Cash and balance sheet well managed
-
Cost out program established
-
3 year operating plan and goals established
-
Clear market priorities
-
Australia Singapore Cable operational
-
Invest in key products (SD-WAN, Secure)
-
5 year pipeline established
-
Steady operational improvements
-
Network Operations Centres consolidated
-
SuperCore network consolidated
-
Future State plans agreed and vendors selected
-
Commander brand relaunched
-
Optus MVNO renegotiated, with a path to 5G
-
NBN price increases implemented
-
Cost and operational improvements underway
