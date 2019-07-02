Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vocus : Strategy Day Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

STRATEGY

BRIEFING

3 July 2019

AUSTRALIA'S SPECIALIST FIBRE AND NETWORK SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

CONNECTING ALL MAINLAND CAPITALS WITH ASIA

WELCOME

Bob Mansfield

Chairman

AGENDA

3

09:10 - 09:30

Overview

Kevin Russell

09:30 - 11:00

Vocus Network Services

Kevin Russell, Andrew Wildblood,

Mark Callander, Ellie Sweeney

11:00 - 11:15

Coffee Break

11:15 - 11:45

Vocus Retail

Antony de Jong

11:45 - 12:15

Vocus New Zealand

Mark Callander

12:15 - 13:00

Key Takeaways and Q&A

Kevin Russell

Lunch

EVALUATING VOCUS

ASSETS & MARKET

EXECUTION &

OPPORTUNITY

TIMING

WE ARE IN THE EARLY STAGE OF A 3 YEAR TURNAROUND

4

THREE YEAR TURNAROUND UNDERWAY

1

2

3

4

5

6

PEOPLE AND CULTURE

PLANNING AND EXECUTION

VOCUS NETWORKS

REVENUE ENABLERS

STRATEGIC FIBRE BUILDS

TECHNOLOGY SIMPLIFICATION AND MODERNISATION

RETAIL TURNAROUND

  • New leadership
  • LTI introduced
  • New Vocus values introduced
  • FY19 guidance will be met
  • Cash and balance sheet well managed
  • Cost out program established
  • 3 year operating plan and goals established
  • Clear market priorities
  • Australia Singapore Cable operational
  • Invest in key products (SD-WAN, Secure)
  • 5 year pipeline established
  • Steady operational improvements
  • Network Operations Centres consolidated
  • SuperCore network consolidated
  • Future State plans agreed and vendors selected
  • Commander brand relaunched
  • Optus MVNO renegotiated, with a path to 5G
  • NBN price increases implemented
  • Cost and operational improvements underway

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 23:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Gold Intercepts at Tims Find Mt Ida Gold Project
AQ
08:44pSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) SPP Options Prospectus
AQ
08:43pHEBEI YICHEN INDUSTRIAL : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Shareholder Representative Supervisors and Election of Shareholder Representative Supervisors
PU
08:43pGOPRO : Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards Aniol Serrasolses Takes Home 6 Whitewater Awards
PU
08:43pVERIS : Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
PU
08:36pRAKUTEN : Hoping to boost spending, Japan tries to sell shoppers on cashless purchases
RE
08:34pAscott Residence Trust to Buy Ascendas Hospitality Trust
DJ
08:31pCHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.
BU
08:31pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
BU
08:30pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EQT Corporation - EQT
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
4BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ
5White House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time - CNBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About