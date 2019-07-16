Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vocus : The Coral Sea Cable System project marks key milestones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 12:05am EDT

The 4,700km Coral Sea Cable System, which Vocus is building for the Australian Government, has achieved two major milestones, with the cable now installed at the landing sites at both Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

On Monday 15 July 2019, a ceremony featuring a symbolic handover of a 'golden buoy' was held in the Solomon Islands, to mark the beginning of work to lay the cable between Honiara and Sydney.

The ceremony followed an official tour of the cable-laying ship, the Ile de Brehat, on Friday 12 July 2019, by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon John Maneniaru, Acting High Commissioner Sally-Anne Vincent and other senior representatives.

Officials touring the vessel were briefed on how the undersea fibre optic cable, manufactured in France, will be laid along its distance. They were also shown the repeaters, key pieces of technology used to boost the signal of the cable network.

There are 42 repeaters placed along the cable length, some of which have been named after prominent or inspirational Solomon Islanders following a public competition that was held in May this year.

The project is a large scale and complex submarine cable build and is making excellent progress.

Together with our partners, we're very proud of our role in building critical infrastructure for the people, businesses and communities of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

We're also very proud of the expertise in fibre networks and large-scale project management we have at Vocus, and the strong relationships we have with the Australian Government agencies and stakeholders involved.

The Coral Sea Cable System and the Solomon Islands Domestic Network are on track to be ready for service by December 2019.

Further information about the project can be found at www.coralseacablesystem.com.au.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 04:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aLHV : unaudited results for Q2 and 6 months of 2019
AQ
01:16aNOVARTIS : FDA accepts file and accelerates review of Novartis sickle cell disease medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101)
GL
01:15aSUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS : invests in Carling, France to produce “AQUA KEEP HP”, super absorbent polymers
PU
01:15aVICINITY CENTRES : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights
PU
01:15aTOYOTA MOTOR : JAXA and Toyota Commence Joint Research into Manned Pressurized Rover
PU
01:15aBOURBON : partners with PEUGEOT Design Lab to design new cabins for its Crew boats
PU
01:12aFIRSTGROUP : Top boss of First Group's US cash cow steps down
AQ
01:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : I'd kill to be the CEO of Deutsche Bank
AQ
01:12aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : delays financial results after auditors push back on accounts
AQ
01:12aKIER : Hedge funds circle around struggling Kier Group again
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Targets Over 40,000 Beauty Industry Leaders with Kuida Skin..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
3XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
4GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : China says will freeze out U.S. companies that sell Taiwan arms
5TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD : TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2019 production results and..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About