Vocus : Why account management is critical to your business

07/04/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Helping customers improve their business

In its research, Gartner looked at what account managers do that delivers the most value to customers. At the top of the list, is helping customers improve their business.

Gartner found the most effective account managers help customers understand how they might improve their business in ways they had yet to fully appreciate on their own.

It found the most important aspects were offering unique and critical perspectives on a customer's business, providing a vision for how to improve their business and demonstrating clear ROI.

Helping to make your job easier

Further Gartner research also highlighted the value of an account manager helping a customer through the decision making and buying process - something that has changed dramatically for enterprise customers. Gartner found the median B2B buying group today involves six to 10 decision makers' each armed with four or five pieces of information they have gathered for themselves.

It refers to this level of support as 'buyer enablement' or as our account managers like to say, helping make life easier for our customers by understanding their business and providing relevant information and insights to support them.

For large business and government customers, fibre networks and services are not only mission critical but are often incredibly complex. This makes finding the right supplier with the right level of account management incredibly important, and often more important than getting the lowest price.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 00:27:04 UTC
About