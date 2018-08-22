Log in
Vocus : appoints two Non-Executive Directors

08/22/2018 | 02:07am CEST

ASX/Media Release

22 August 2018

VOCUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC, "Vocus") today announces the appointment of two new Non-Executive Directors to the Vocus Board, Mr Bruce Akhurst and Mr Matthew Hanning. Both appointments will be effective 1 September 2018.

Mr Akhurst sits on the Board of several leading Australian companies, including Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, adstream Holdings Pty Ltd and Paul Ramsay Holdings. He is a former Chairman of Foxtel and former director of a number of Telstra subsidiary companies, including CSL and Telstra Clear. Mr Ackhurst's management experience spans decades in the telecommunications industry and includes roles as Group Managing Director of Telstra Media, Telstra Wholesale and Telstra Legal and Regulatory. Prior to joining Telstra, Mr Ackhurst was Managing Partner at Mallesons Stephen Jaques (now King & Wood Mallesons).

Mr Hanning is presently the Chairman of SAI Global Pty Ltd, a Non-Executive Director of Clayton Utz and a Senior Adviser to Baring Private Equity Asia. Mr Hanning was previously a partner at Clayton Utz, a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley with senior management roles in both Australia and Hong Kong and a Group Managing Director at UBS with management responsibility for Asia Pacific investment banking. At UBS, Mr Hanning was a member of the Investment Bank Executive Committee which managed the activities of the Investment Bank globally. He was based in Hong Kong from 2005 to 2016. Mr Hanning left UBS in 2016 to return to Australia.

Vocus Chairman, Bob Mansfield, "The addition of these two highly regarded Directors to the Vocus Board broadens the depth of management and telecommunications experience at the Board table. Both Directors are passionate about the potential of the Vocus business and I am very pleased to welcome them to the Vocus Board."

Both Non-Executive Directors will stand for election at the October 2018 Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr Zheng Yan Chua as Alternate Director to Mr John Ho, effective today, as permitted under the Company's Constitution. Mr Chua is a member of the Janchor Partners Investment Committee. As an Alternate Director and in accordance with Vocus' Constitution, Mr Chua will not be entitled to any remuneration from the Company.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Bill Frith, Investor Relations

Debra Mansfield, Corporate Communications

P: +61 (0)405 144 807

P: 03 9674 6569

bill.frith@vocus.com.au

debra.mansfield@vocus.com.au

VOCUSGROUP.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
