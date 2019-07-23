Vocus : re-signs as major sponsor of Tiwi Bombers for two years

Vocus is excited to announce we've re-signed as major sponsor of NTFL football club, the Tiwi Bombers, for the next two years.

There is plenty happening at the Tiwi Bombers in the lead up to the 2019/20 season. Our new sponsorship deal follows the club's signing last month of new assistant coaches, Cyril Rioli and Brenton Toy, who will join co-coaches Jamie Scrymgour and Shane Tipuamantamerri for the coming NTFL Men's Premier League season.

Vocus Group CEO, Kevin Russell and Andrew Wildblood, Chief Executive Enterprise & Government were in Darwin for the announcement and all too happy to pull on a Tiwi Bombers jumper to show their support.

'Vocus is very proud to extend our support of the Tiwi Bombers. The partnership is a great fit with who we are and what we do in Northern Territory,' Kevin said.

'Football and the Tiwi Bombers play such an important role creating connections, positive growth and opportunities for the whole Tiwi community.

'We understand the value that creates. As a business, we provide infrastructure and services for high-speed and reliable connectivity, which is critical for creating opportunities for people, communities and businesses,' he said.

Tiwi Bombers General Manager, Leigh Crossman said having Vocus on board as major sponsor for the next two years provided a strong platform for the club to keep building on.

'It is fantastic to have Vocus on board again. It provides us the opportunity to move forward with our plans with confidence. The Tiwi Bombers are much more than 'just a football club', where our vision and values are based around social outcomes, not just winning games of football.'

'I think it's an exciting time to part of the Tiwi Bombers - on and off the field,' he said.