Vodafone Joins Via Licensing's LTE Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation today announced that Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, will license their standard essential patents for the 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard through the Via Licensing patent pool for LTE-enabled wireless products.



The LTE standard advances broadband wireless connectivity for a wide array of products, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and the growing Internet of Things (IoT), such as connected cars.

Via’s LTE multi-party patent licensing program provides product manufacturers and distributers a fair, transparent and cost-effective license to all the LTE, LTE-Advanced, and LTE-Advanced Pro patents in the program, and offers innovators an efficient solution to obtain a fair return for their investment in innovation.

“We are pleased that Vodafone has joined Via’s LTE patent pool,” said Joe Siino, president, Via Licensing. “The addition of Vodafone to Via’s patent pool demonstrates the continued momentum of our wireless licensing programs and the benefits our balanced solutions offer participants throughout the wireless ecosystem.”

Vodafone Group is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 43 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December 2018, Vodafone Group had approximately 700 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates.

Companies offering their LTE-essential patents through Via’s licensing program include AT&T, China Mobile, Conversant Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, Dolby, Google, HFI Innovation (a MediaTek Subsidiary), HP Enterprise, HP, Inc., Innovative Sonic, KDDI, Lenovo (including Motorola Mobility subsidiary), Marvell, NTT DoCoMo, Siemens, SK Telecom, Technology in Ariscale, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, Verizon, and Vodafone.

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation.

