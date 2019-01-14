Vodafone Make Good Call with Airsweb AVA

Airsweb, the leading EHS (Environmental, Health and Safety) software
provider today announce a new deal with Vodafone Group Plc, the global
telecommunications leader.
Headquartered in London and Newbury, UK; Vodafone Group owns and
operates networks in 26 countries and have partner networks in 55
further countries. Vodafone is one of the world's largest
telecommunications companies providing a wide range of services
including voice, messaging and data across mobile and fixed networks.
Vodafone takes health and safety extremely seriously, the safety of
everyone involved in Vodafone operations is a core value. In order to
support their Health, Safety and Wellbeing Framework; Vodafone began a
formal software tendering process. After a robust process, Vodafone
selected Airsweb AVA as their preferred EHS software system.
Vodafone’s deep history of innovation, which includes the first ever
mobile phone call in the UK in 1985, makes them a perfect match for Airsweb
AVA. With ease of use, technical sophistication and innovative
design at its core, AVA has become the EHS software of choice for many
organisations since its launch in January 2018.
AVA’s modular approach means users can build several EHS modules into
their set up quickly and easily. Vodafone have selected AVA’s core
functionality along with Incident
Management and Audit
Management.
Commenting on the deal, Airsweb Managing Director Mark Swithenbank said,
“We are delighted to begin 2019 by announcing Vodafone as our latest AVA
client. Precisely one year on from AVA’s launch, the commitment Vodafone
have shown to AVA is a testament to the hard work the Airsweb team have
put in over the last 12 months. We are confident AVA will support
Vodafone’s commitment to health and safety and we hope this is the start
of a long term partnership.”
