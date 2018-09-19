Vodafone : Qatar to pioneer eSIM technology in the region

Doha, 19 September 2018: Vodafone Qatar will pioneer the adoption of eSIM on Friday 28 September 2018, becoming one of the first operators in the region to provide this technology. Vodafone Qatar is working closely with Apple and other vendors to activate this new technology in the very near future.

An eSIM is an electronic SIM-Card embedded inside a compatible device. There are no physical SIM cards involved and no physical swapping over required by the user. There are several benefits of eSIM such as making it easier to switch network, or switch between personal and business numbers.

eSIMs will also enable more connected devices simply because eSIMs don't require much space inside a device, enabling compact devices like fitness trackers to have stand-alone connectivity in a way they just weren't able to before.

Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Qatar said: 'Vodafone Qatar has a rich history of bringing leading innovations and technology to the country; launching eSIM is a continuation of this. We see many advantages of this new technology and our customers in Qatar will be some of the first globally to benefit from it.'

The new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max introduce Dual SIM through the use of a digital eSIM. Vodafone Qatar will open pre-orders for the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max this Friday, 21 September 2018 at 12:01am, via their website www.vodafone.qa/iphonexs for all customers in Qatar and at 9:00am in their store at Villaggio mall for new Red Postpaid customers, and will be available in stores starting Friday, 28 September 2018.

