Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vodafone-TPG merger advances in Australia after hiccups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:23pm EST

An Australian court on Thursday backed the A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone's Australian joint venture despite opposition from the country's competition regulator.

Following are the detailed milestones and disruptions:

- TPG Telecom was founded in the early 1990s by Malaysian-born Australian David Teoh, who is the present executive chairman of the internet service provider.

- In April 2017, TPG entered Australia's 4G mobile market by buying spectrum and announcing plans to build an operation worth $1.4 billion and rival networks run by heavyweights Singapore Telecommunications's Optus, Telstra Corp and Vodafone Group's local arm.

- In Aug. 2018, TPG agreed to merge with Vodafone's Australian business, buying scale in the mobile market to take on Telstra and Optus.

- Shortly after, the Australian government banned China's Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks. TPG relies heavily on Huawei equipment.

- In Dec. 2018, Australia's competition regulator warned the merger may hurt competition by eliminating a fourth network operator, but stopped short of blocking the tie-up.

- Early last year, Executive Chairman Teoh said that TPG would abandon building its mobile telephone network because of the Huawei ban. The decision appeared to make the regulator's concern irrelevant, given TPG no longer had plans to build its own mobile network.

- The regulator responded in May by blocking the merger, and argued that TPG would revive its own network plans if unable to merge, creating a more competitive market with four significant players.

- TPG challenged the ruling in court and received the favorable judgment on Feb. 13. The competition regulator said it would review the judgment before deciding whether to appeal.

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Jonathan Barrett in Sydney, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED -1.57% 3.76 End-of-day quote.9.89%
TPG TELECOM LIMITED 1.25% 8.15 End-of-day quote.7.60%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.33% 152.64 Delayed Quote.4.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:21aTaiwan plans $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aYen gains, yuan and Aussie down as virus cases and deaths rise
RE
12:13aYen gains, yuan and Aussie down as virus cases and deaths rise
RE
02/12PULOTU LYNDON CHU LING CEO OF MCIL'S STATEMENT : Soft Launch of the Samoa Export Awards 2020
PU
02/12Samoa exports awards 2020
PU
02/12MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : A monetary-fiscal policy mix likely in 2020
PU
02/12Thai economy may grow less than 2% this year - central bank
RE
02/12Vodafone-TPG merger advances in Australia after hiccups
RE
02/12Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : CISCO : Sales Fall in Latest Quarter -- Update
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group