Vodafone and M87 Enable 4G Devices to Use Fast 5G Networks

5G demos at Mobile World Congress showcase 4G handsets seamlessly accessing 5G networks

M87, a global leader in next-generation mobile networking software that improves the performance of today's networks, announced that it will demonstrate with Vodafone at Mobile World Congress a software-based approach that allows 4G smartphone devices to seamlessly connect to 5G networks via a Wi-Fi connection.

The solution, M87’s Edge Network, allows Vodafone’s customers to access 5G and fastest speeds possible with a 4G smartphone, following a simple over-the-air software update. Mobile World Congress is taking place February 25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

As Vodafone rolls out its 5G networks across the world, M87’s software can be utilized to update existing 4G smartphones as well as 5G devices, so 4G smartphones can access 5G capabilities through 5G devices (routers or other smartphones). Once enabled, users can seamlessly gain access to the latest network with speeds in excess of 500 Mbps while utilizing their existing devices and plan tariffs.

“Until 5G becomes ubiquitous and device selection and costs become mainstream, there will be a period of time during which many of our customers will still be using 4G smartphones,” said Santiago Tenorio, Head of Network Strategy & Architecture, Vodafone. “M87’s software allows our users’ devices to intelligently discover and route traffic to the best network available, making for an overall better, faster 5G user experience.”

M87’s Edge Network solution delivers an ability to virtualize edge resources into a dynamic, distributed routing architecture, thus improving network performance and signal quality. The end result provides improved coverage and quality of service, while lowering network CapEx requirements. This new 5G extension demonstrates how 4G devices can take advantage more quickly of the coming 5G networks.

“Vodafone is among the most innovative wireless operators in the world,” said Cole Brodman, CEO of M87. “Vodafone saw the vision early for using distributed edge resources, such as smartphones, for their CrowdCell program, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver this solution. M87's software solution allows legacy 4G devices to seamlessly access a variety of 5G end-user equipment, speeding up the delivery of 5G benefits to customers and improving the economics of 5G for Vodafone.”

M87 will be demonstrating the software on 4G devices seamlessly accessing Vodafone’s 5G network in Vodafone’s booth in Hall 3 Stand 3D30.

About M87

M87 is a Seattle, WA-based company. Our patented technology integrates the edge device resources intelligently into the network, delivering a virtualized radio access solution through smartphones and other edge devices, including legacy devices in the network. M87’s solution significantly improves the wireless network coverage and capacity for mobile operators, while delivering better quality of service for consumers, thus reducing the capital and operating expenses associated with cellular networks and improving the speed and efficiency of keeping up with customer and traffic growth. For more information, visit www.m-87.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005964/en/