Vodafone and M87 Enable 4G Devices to Use Fast 5G Networks

M87,
a global leader in next-generation mobile networking software that
improves the performance of today's networks, announced that it will
demonstrate with Vodafone at Mobile World Congress a software-based
approach that allows 4G smartphone devices to seamlessly connect to 5G
networks via a Wi-Fi connection.
The solution, M87’s Edge Network, allows Vodafone’s customers to access
5G and fastest speeds possible with a 4G smartphone, following a simple
over-the-air software update. Mobile World Congress is taking place
February 25-28, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
As Vodafone rolls out its 5G networks across the world, M87’s software
can be utilized to update existing 4G smartphones as well as 5G devices,
so 4G smartphones can access 5G capabilities through 5G devices (routers
or other smartphones). Once enabled, users can seamlessly gain access to
the latest network with speeds in excess of 500 Mbps while utilizing
their existing devices and plan tariffs.
“Until 5G becomes ubiquitous and device selection and costs become
mainstream, there will be a period of time during which many of our
customers will still be using 4G smartphones,” said Santiago Tenorio,
Head of Network Strategy & Architecture, Vodafone. “M87’s software
allows our users’ devices to intelligently discover and route traffic to
the best network available, making for an overall better, faster 5G user
experience.”
M87’s Edge Network solution delivers an ability to virtualize edge
resources into a dynamic, distributed routing architecture, thus
improving network performance and signal quality. The end result
provides improved coverage and quality of service, while lowering
network CapEx requirements. This new 5G extension demonstrates how 4G
devices can take advantage more quickly of the coming 5G networks.
“Vodafone is among the most innovative wireless operators in the world,”
said Cole Brodman, CEO of M87. “Vodafone saw the vision early for using
distributed edge resources, such as smartphones, for their CrowdCell
program, and we are excited to partner with them to deliver this
solution. M87's software solution allows legacy 4G devices to seamlessly
access a variety of 5G end-user equipment, speeding up the delivery of
5G benefits to customers and improving the economics of 5G for Vodafone.”
M87 will be demonstrating the software on 4G devices seamlessly
accessing Vodafone’s 5G network in Vodafone’s booth in Hall 3 Stand 3D30.
About M87
M87 is a Seattle, WA-based company. Our patented technology integrates
the edge device resources intelligently into the network, delivering a
virtualized radio access solution through smartphones and other edge
devices, including legacy devices in the network. M87’s solution
significantly improves the wireless network coverage and capacity for
mobile operators, while delivering better quality of service for
consumers, thus reducing the capital and operating expenses associated
with cellular networks and improving the speed and efficiency of keeping
up with customer and traffic growth. For more information, visit www.m-87.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005964/en/