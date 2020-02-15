Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 08:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logos of 5G technology and telecommunications company Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Saturday it was assessing how much it would pay the Indian government as part of dues owed and said it proposed making a payment in the next few days.

India ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling.

The move threatens the survival of Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain's Vodafone Group Plc and India's Idea Cellular, as the unit is saddled with about $3.9 billion in overdue payments.

"The Company is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to DoT (Department of Telecommunications) toward the dues calculated," Vodafone said in a statement. "The Company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days."

Vodafone did not give details of the amount it was likely to pay. A company spokesman declined to provide details on funding for the payment.

Underscoring its vulnerability, the company said its ability to continue essentially hinged on the Supreme Court granting it permission to discuss issues like timelines for payments with the government.

Analysts have increasingly called into doubt the viability of Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Group has said it has no plans to commit any more equity into India and the Indian telco has clocked losses in the last six quarters due to intense competition.

"Recent developments raise serious concerns about Vodafone Idea's survival," Rajiv Sharma, analyst with SBI Cap Securities, said in a note on Friday.

Some analysts predict that India's large market will likely have only two telecom players - Airtel and Reliance Jio, which is backed by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani - if the government does not intervene to provide some relief.

"We believe this makes duopoly almost certain in the absence of government intervention. Chances of government intervention are slim, but it cannot be ruled out," Pranav Kshatriya of Edelweiss said.

Bharti Airtel said on Friday it would pay 100 billion rupees to the government by Thursday, while it would pay the rest before the next Supreme Court hearing on March 17.

"We see this event as a net positive for Bharti Airtel (Bharti) as although it will have to pay 356 billion rupees toward liabilities, the decimation of (a) weak operator will significantly enhance its market share," Kshatriya said.

By Aftab Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -0.60% 75 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
COATS GROUP PLC -0.34% 73.3 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.91% 1487.6 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.30% 150.04 Delayed Quote.2.23%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -24.44% 3.4 End-of-day quote.-26.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:47aIUF INTERNATIONAL UNION OF FOOD AGRICULTURAL H : Free trade food safety fantasies and the Tory agenda for the UK
PU
08:32aVodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues
RE
07:57aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China aims to achieve 50% husbandry mechanization rate by 2025
PU
07:47aTATA STEEL : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards
PU
07:32aFuture of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology and business models, says Shri Dharmendra Pradhan;
PU
07:27aBig oil traders start investing in renewables
RE
07:12aActivists in dinghy urge Credit Suisse off climate 'collision course'
RE
06:57aBank of England's Carney speaks about Brexit, technology and climate change
RE
06:47aHuawei cyber security chief says no operator gives it access to intercept equipment
RE
06:44aUnivision in talks with investor group for possible sale
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet Unit Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Business -- WSJ
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : CREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade
4CITIGROUP INC. : Citigroup CEO's Pay Remains at $24 Million -- WSJ
5Big oil traders start investing in renewables

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group