Vodis Pharmaceuticals : Provides Operational Update

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 11, 2020- Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE:VP) (CNSX:VP.CN) (FSE:1JV1) (OTC:VDQSF) ('Vodis' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the successful harvest of its first crop from a broad spectrum of its genetics bank at its 12,000 sqft indoor facility in Delta, British Columbia.

Upon licensing earlier this year by both Health Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company began cultivation of 37 varieties to test the optimal conditions in the facility suited to each of the proprietary live cultivars. The focus of this crop whilst meeting the initial evaluation requirement of Health Canada, was to test our production ready, nutrient delivery systems as well as optimize growth medium, lighting configuration, and operational processes. Our next crop consisting of 3 cultivars is scheduled for harvest around mid-August.

As a small-batch, craft cannabis producer, the Company is focused on offering Canadian consumers unique products that are not currently found in the legal recreational cannabis market. The Company's dried flower products are hand harvested, hang dried, and hand trimmed for the most discerning cannabis consumer. The Company has also begun its transition to living soil, which we believe is a more environmentally and economically sustainable growing methodology. Cannabis grown in biologically diverse living soil often exhibits a more flavourful terpene profile than cannabis grown using alternative method.

In addition, the company has furthered its evaluation of co-packaging and processing options with other industry partners to maximize revenue from the Delta facility and leverage the synergies from working with experienced industry leaders. The Company has also begun the process of applying for a Dealer's Licence, which would allow it to utilize its Level 8 vault to possess, distribute, and sell psychedelic substances to support Canada's emerging psychedelic market.

