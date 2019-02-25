Voices.com : Announces Partnership with VocaliD

Voices.com, the world’s largest marketplace for procuring voice
recordings, and VocaliD, a leading provider of synthetic voices, have
today formed a partnership that will benefit brands looking to create
their own synthetic voices for smart speakers and other voice
applications.
For years, brands have been coming to Voices.com to hire voice actors
for recordings ranging from commercials to videos. Emerging technologies
such as smart speakers, specifically Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant,
present opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences in a
whole new way.
Through this partnership, customers of Voices.com will now have access
to VocaliD’s cutting edge voice AI products and services to address
their evolving needs in today’s voice-first ecosystem. Businesses will
have the ability to procure their own unique branded synthetic voice so
they can be heard in a voice that resonates with their audience.
“The universe of things-that-talk is growing, but the diversity of
unique digital voice isn’t. This means lots of businesses don’t sound
like themselves—they sound like each other,” said VocaliD CEO, Dr. Rupal
Patel. “As daily conversations shift to voice-first technology, it is no
longer enough that apps and devices can talk, they must also relate to
their diverse audience.”
Voice AI isn’t replacing talent, it augments and empowers them to meet
the changing demands of the digital voice revolution. “The fact is, to
create a synthetic voice, source recordings performed by professional
voice actors are required. We believe this is a tremendous opportunity
for the thousands of professional voice talent looking to do what they
love and continuing to serve as the voice of a brand,” said Voices.com
CEO, David Ciccarelli. “Likewise brand managers can leverage the
possibilities of synthetic voice to handle unscripted conversations with
consumers to enhance user experience.”
The partnership will leverage Voices.com’s 500,000 registered users:
giving professional voice over talent the ability to audition for more
jobs, and clients the ability to envision new projects with VocaliD’s
technology.
About Voices.com
Founded in 2005, Voices.com is the largest
global online marketplace for audio and voice over products and services
comprised of more than half a million business clients and voice actors.
Its flagship website, https://www.voices.com,
records approximately two million unique visitors annually and has
enabled over 300,000 transactions to date. Headquartered in London,
Canada, the Company employs more than 120 people and has clients and
voice talent in 160 countries.
About VocaliD
VocaliD is the voice AI company that makes
digital voice personal. The company believes that today’s digital voices
must be as distinct as the people and products using them. Founded by
speech scientist Rupal Patel, VocaliD has been at the forefront of
designing personalized synthetic voices since 2014. Their use of
state-of-the-art machine learning and speech blending algorithms have
garnered numerous awards as well as press mentions in Fast Company,
Wired, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, BBC, and many more. To learn more
about VocaliD’s branded voices visit: www.vocalid.ai/voices
