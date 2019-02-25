Log in
Voices.com : Announces Partnership with VocaliD

02/25/2019 | 01:34pm EST

The Voices.com platform will serve as a distribution partner for VocaliD’s branded synthetic voices.

Voices.com, the world’s largest marketplace for procuring voice recordings, and VocaliD, a leading provider of synthetic voices, have today formed a partnership that will benefit brands looking to create their own synthetic voices for smart speakers and other voice applications.

For years, brands have been coming to Voices.com to hire voice actors for recordings ranging from commercials to videos. Emerging technologies such as smart speakers, specifically Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, present opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences in a whole new way.

Through this partnership, customers of Voices.com will now have access to VocaliD’s cutting edge voice AI products and services to address their evolving needs in today’s voice-first ecosystem. Businesses will have the ability to procure their own unique branded synthetic voice so they can be heard in a voice that resonates with their audience.

“The universe of things-that-talk is growing, but the diversity of unique digital voice isn’t. This means lots of businesses don’t sound like themselves—they sound like each other,” said VocaliD CEO, Dr. Rupal Patel. “As daily conversations shift to voice-first technology, it is no longer enough that apps and devices can talk, they must also relate to their diverse audience.”

Voice AI isn’t replacing talent, it augments and empowers them to meet the changing demands of the digital voice revolution. “The fact is, to create a synthetic voice, source recordings performed by professional voice actors are required. We believe this is a tremendous opportunity for the thousands of professional voice talent looking to do what they love and continuing to serve as the voice of a brand,” said Voices.com CEO, David Ciccarelli. “Likewise brand managers can leverage the possibilities of synthetic voice to handle unscripted conversations with consumers to enhance user experience.”

The partnership will leverage Voices.com’s 500,000 registered users: giving professional voice over talent the ability to audition for more jobs, and clients the ability to envision new projects with VocaliD’s technology.

About Voices.com
Founded in 2005, Voices.com is the largest global online marketplace for audio and voice over products and services comprised of more than half a million business clients and voice actors. Its flagship website, https://www.voices.com, records approximately two million unique visitors annually and has enabled over 300,000 transactions to date. Headquartered in London, Canada, the Company employs more than 120 people and has clients and voice talent in 160 countries.

About VocaliD
VocaliD is the voice AI company that makes digital voice personal. The company believes that today’s digital voices must be as distinct as the people and products using them. Founded by speech scientist Rupal Patel, VocaliD has been at the forefront of designing personalized synthetic voices since 2014. Their use of state-of-the-art machine learning and speech blending algorithms have garnered numerous awards as well as press mentions in Fast Company, Wired, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, BBC, and many more. To learn more about VocaliD’s branded voices visit: www.vocalid.ai/voices


© Business Wire 2019
