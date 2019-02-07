Voicify : & Ogilvy Announce Partnership

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify has partnered with Ogilvy, an integrated creative network headquartered in New York, NY and with 131 offices globally. The inspiration for the partnership: bring the agile and robust Voicify platform to Ogilvy's suite of offerings to increase nimbleness and effectiveness through voice and virtual assistant engagement.

Ogilvy is a leader in asserting, creating and managing the components of brand presence and engagement. Ogilvy puts their customers at the center of everything they do with a heightened focus on competitive advantage. Clients benefit from this advantage by establishing a connection with their customers in a complex, noisy, hyper-connected world.

"It's no secret that Ogilvy is a creative powerhouse for many of the world's top brands. We are thrilled to be their chosen voice experience platform that allows their teams to bring their clients' voice applications to life with greater scalability and flexibility," stated Robert Naughton, Chief Revenue Officer at Voicify. "Additionally, Ogilvy has been an early adopter of voice applications for their clients and quickly recognized that the Voicify platform not only helps to augment the creative process, but also accelerates the development and deployment aspects of a brand's voice strategy."

"In a world where consumers' demands are ever-changing, it is essential for brands to seamlessly engage with their customers, no matter the medium," said Ben Levine, Global Lead, Partnerships at Ogilvy. "We are thrilled to partner with Voicify to provide innovative voice solutions that create a personalized experience that creates meaningful engagement between our clients and their customers."

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 131 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Customer Engagement and Commerce, PR and Influence, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit http://www.ogilvy.com/ , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

About Voicify and the Company's Voice Experience Management Platform™

Voicify is the market leader in voice experience management software that combines voice optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights.

The Voicify Voice Experience Platform™ enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

Once brands have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Platform, brand authors can administer voice content within the Voicify Voice Content Management System™. The Voice Content Management System™ offers an intuitive interface that allows non-technical personnel to create, modify, and remove content for a voice application. This allows brands to create and maintain voice experiences that are more dynamic and engaging.

