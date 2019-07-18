Log in
Volaris Acquires MDS Global, Adding A Market-Leading Cloud-Based BSS Platform to their Communications and Media Portfolio

07/18/2019 | 04:02am EDT

MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider today announced that the company has been acquired by Volaris Group (“Volaris”). The operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is committed to strengthening and growing vertical market technology companies. In acquiring MDS Global Ltd, they will be adding a twelfth acquisition to their Communications and Media vertical.

Founded in 1987 as part of Martin Dawes Telecommunications Ltd. (MDT), a pioneering Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the UK, MDS Global started as an in-house billing system. When MDT was sold to BT Cellnet in 1999, MDS Global was spun-out as a stand-alone business.

Today the company provides revenue management, business assurance, and analytics software to some of the world's leading telecommunications service providers, including British Telecom, Telefonica O2, eir, ACN Europe, Telia, Post Office UK, TalkTalk and ID Mobile. More recently, MDS Global signed deals with Parlem in Spain and VADSA in Mexico, signalling a planned expansion into new global regions. It is at this pivotal moment in the lifespan of the business that Volaris joins MDS Global in order to support and enable the company's continuing expansion plans.

Gary Bunney, who remains the CEO of MDS Global, said, “We are very excited by this acquisition. As part of the Volaris family of companies, we can further invest in, and grow our business. We are now part of a larger network of like-minded organizations dedicated to delivering world-class solutions in very specific and focused industries. This will allow us to scale more rapidly beyond our historical base in the UK and Europe to address the needs of new disruptive MVNO’s, IoT providers, and next-generation B2B operators across the globe.”

“We are excited to bring a market-leading revenue management business into our portfolio to complement our existing companies and provide further mission-critical software capabilities to our ecosystem,” said David Nyland, Portfolio Leader and President, Media & Communications vertical at Volaris. “We are particularly impressed with how MDS Global’s managed services capabilities have evolved over years, into being the trusted billing platform for major Tier 1 operators. We look forward to assisting MDS Global in growing their cloud-based BSS-as-a-service offering, which enables disruptive operators to launch and monetise personalised customer, enterprise and IoT configurable services.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com and http://www.volarisgroup.com/comms.

About MDS Global

MDS Global, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).

Beyond Corporate Law acted as legal advisors to MDS Global on the transaction.

For further information: www.mdsglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
