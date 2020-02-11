Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volastra Therapeutics : Launches with $12 Million in Seed Financing to Develop Novel Metastatic Cancer Therapies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:31am EST

Polaris Partners led financing round for New York City-based start-up

Company to focus on the treatment of metastatic cancers through the targeting and exploitation of chromosomal instability

Volastra Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for the treatment of metastatic cancers, launches with a $12 million financing. Polaris Partners led the financing with additional investment from DROIA Oncology Ventures, the Global Health Sciences (GHS) Fund (Quark Venture LP and GF Securities), and ARCH Venture Partners.

The company will focus on developing therapies for metastatic cancers by targeting key pathways related to chromosomal instability, a hallmark of cancer metastasis. The majority of oncology therapeutics target alterations widely found in primary tumors while metastasis is responsible for approximately 90% of cancer deaths. Volastra hopes to change the treatment paradigm for patients by developing novel therapeutics specifically tailored to advanced disease.

Founded by Drs. Lewis Cantley, Samuel Bakhoum, and Olivier Elemento, the company’s technology and scientific approach is based on pioneering science from the Cantley and Elemento Labs at Weill Cornell Medicine in collaboration with the Bakhoum Lab at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“At Volastra, we address the pathways not only driving chromosomal instability in metastatic cancers, but also those pathways that are impaired by the genomic chaos that is a precursor of tumor progression,” said Dr. Cantley, Professor of Cancer Biology in Medicine and Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medical College.

The company also will utilize an extensive library of organoids derived from metastatic cancer samples to elucidate how tumors spread and devise therapeutic strategies that target chromosomal instability during the process of cancer metastasis. This platform enables Volastra to perform rigorous target validation, to advance first-in-class clinical candidates, and to identify biomarkers to stratify patients for clinical trials.

Executive Chair Sandra Peterson, a Partner at Clayton, Dubilier, and Rice, a Board Member of Microsoft, and the former Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson, will lead the Volastra Board of Directors. Polaris Managing Partner Amy Schulman will serve alongside Ms. Peterson on the company’s Board of Directors with DROIA Partner Luc Dochez and GHS Fund CSO and Partner Zafi Avnur. Dr. Bakhoum will represent the scientific founders on the company’s Board.

“With the revolutionary insights into tumor biology, the scientific expertise of the founders and an experienced management team coming together, Volastra Therapeutics is uniquely positioned to shift the treatment paradigm in oncology,” said Ms. Schulman of Polaris. “Together we are committed to fundamentally changing the way that patients with metastatic cancer are treated.”

About Volastra Therapeutics, Inc.

Volastra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for patients with metastatic cancers by exploiting unique insights into chromosomal instability. Founded by Drs. Lewis Cantley and Olivier Elemento from Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. Samuel Bakhoum from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Volastra is quickly advancing multiple programs towards the clinic. Volastra Therapeutics’ operations are located at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS at New York City (JLABS @ NYC). For more information please visit www.volastratx.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Investor Presentation & Meetings
PU
08:48aPAYLOCITY : Investor Presentation
PU
08:48aHONGHUA : Supplementary announcement - continuing connected transaction - purchase framework agreement
PU
08:48aSABAF : fourth-quarter 2019 results approved
PU
08:47aPLANTRONICS INC /CA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aINVESTORS TITLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:46aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines' load factor in January reached 80.6%, while the number of international passengers increased by 10%.
AQ
08:46aCAE : renews its normal course issuer bid
AQ
08:46aTYSON FOODS : Fresh Meats and Jacob Stern & Sons Launch Joint Venture; Vertically integrated venture positioned to meet evolving global demands for fats and oils
AQ
08:46aHYATT HOTELS : Centric Downtown Portland Opens Today as the Centric Brand's First Hotel in the Pacific Northwest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group