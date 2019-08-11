Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Volatility in China's yuan due to escalating U.S. trade friction: PBOC official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 01:56am EDT
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

YICHUN, China/ SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Volatility in China's yuan since August is a normal market reaction to escalating trade frictions stoked by the United States and was caused, to some extent, by Washington's decision to raise tariffs, a senior Chinese central bank official said.

Zhu Jun, director-general of the People's Bank of China's international department, made the comments on Saturday to a forum held in the northern Chinese province of Heilongjiang.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday labeled China a currency manipulator, hours after China let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade. The moves jolted financial markets, fueling fears of a global currency war.

Days earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, ending a temporary truce and sharply escalating the trade dispute.

Zhu said that the yuan's move was a normal reaction to Trump's tariff threat.

"The labeling...violates basic, common economic sense and international consensus, and is unconvincing," Zhu said, adding that the Chinese economy was resilient and capable of coping with various situations.

The year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies has already spread beyond tit-for-tat tariffs on goods to other areas such as technology, and analysts caution retaliation could widen in scope and severity, weighing further on business confidence and global economic growth.

The yuan <CNY=CFXS> lost 1.6% against the dollar last week, but there were signs in the last few sessions that authorities were trying to stabilize it.[CNY/]

(Reporting by Li Zheng, Hongwei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD -0.86% 8.07 End-of-day quote.-18.52%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 7.0962 Delayed Quote.3.13%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.26% 7.0612 Delayed Quote.2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aChina's SDIC says receives government approval for London IPO
RE
01:56aVOLATILITY IN CHINA'S YUAN DUE TO ESCALATING U.S. TRADE FRICTION : PBOC official
RE
12:16aRECAP : Rangers fall 3-2 on the road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
PU
08/10EIKE BATISTA : Brazil appeals judge lifts temporary arrest of former billionaire Eike Batista
RE
08/10Mexican banks report failures in processing card payments
RE
08/10Mexican banks report failures in processing card payments
RE
08/10Italy not thinking about leaving euro - Salvini
RE
08/10Majority of Germans to stop paying 'solidarity tax' from 2021 - draft law
RE
08/10Pope caps reform of Vatican bank with new statutes
RE
08/10Burkina forces move to secure attacked Avesoro mine after 1 killed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INNOGY SE : SSE confirms it is in talks with OVO to sell energy retail business
2GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC : GOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Watchdog launches probe into alleged fraud at UK's Goals Soc..
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Joao Felix leads Atletico to 2-1 win over Juve in Internatio..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13
5TOWN AND COUNTRY FINANCIAL : Andre Curtis Named Branch Manager of Town and Country Bank's Wabash Location

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group