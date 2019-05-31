Voleo Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Symbol “TRAD”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSX-V: TRAD) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) under the symbol "TRAD" at market open, today, May 31, 2019.



Voleo is a mobile fintech company focused on transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo’s equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices and is currently available exclusively in the United States. The application provides a one-of-a-kind investing experience that allows users to collaborate with friends and family, resulting in greater portfolio diversification and better-informed decision-making.

Voleo’s near term efforts are focused around marketing to US consumers, where planned campaigns will drive installs and users as a precursor to material business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue. The Company also plans to launch new product features that will expand its offering in the coming quarter. As a part of the successful closing of the recent reverse takeover transaction, Voleo is now well positioned to work towards building strong relationships with banks and credit unions (B2B) who are looking for tools to engage their customers and members, amass deposits and cross-sell products.

Mark Morabito, Executive Chairman, commented, “We are very pleased to begin trading on the TSX Venture as the newly formed Voleo Trading Systems Inc. Voleo is fit to serve a critical gap in market as traditional investing methods are no longer meeting consumer needs. We stand to see the biggest wealth transfer in history as the baby boomer generation ages, and millennials begin to drive how they approach their finances. With an estimated 50-million-person market in the US alone and 67% of millennials reported to be unhappy with how they currently invest, Voleo’s cutting-edge mobile technology is well-positioned to meet that opportunity and revolutionize a new way for people to invest.”

The Company will be hosting a webinar Monday, June 3, 2019, to discuss Voleo’s first day of trading and the significant market opportunity that Voleo will address through its cutting-edge technology.

Details of the webinar:

Date: June 3, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT

Register here: https://events.genndi.com/channel/voleo-webinar

Voleo engages Kin Communications Inc. for Investor Relations Services

Kin is a Vancouver based, full services investor relations firm specializing in technology companies. Kin will assist the Company in communicating with, and marketing to, finance professionals, potential investors, shareholders and media contacts. As consideration for these services, the Company will pay Kin (from its working capital) a fee of $10,000 per month plus GST and will grant Kin 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.25. The options will be exercisable for a period of five years and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies, will vest in equal quarterly installments commencing on the three-month anniversary of the grant date. The agreement with Kin has an initial term of 12 months. Kin has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in this agreement. The Company has been advised that Kin Communications holds 200,000 shares and 100,000 warrants at an exercise price of $0.40.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage and retain a new category of investors.

