Voler Strategic Advisors : Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, Named to the Board of Directors of Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation

08/26/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation has selected Voler Strategic Advisors' CEO, Perla Rodriguez, to serve on their Board of Directors.

"For students of limited resources, scholarships are vital to their ability to pursue dreams of higher education," said Perla A. Rodriguez. "The Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation's founder is a living example that each and every one of us can have a positive impact on the lives of others. I am honored to be part of this phenomenal organization that is investing in future generations one scholarship at a time."

Rodriguez was recently selected as a recipient of the Silicon Valley Business Journal's Latino Leadership Awards and has over two decades of experience in public relations, including receiving an Emmy nomination.

As Chief Executive Officer for Voler Strategic Advisors, Rodriguez has grown the company into one of the most distinguished public relations firms in the Bay Area.

About Bay Area Gardeners Foundation:  Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation (BAGSF) is a non-profit organization committed to providing scholarships to students facing significant financial barriers to actualize their college goals. Catalino Tapia, the visionary gardener and founder of BAGSF, began this organization by knocking on his clients' doors and asking them to join him in his efforts to help young people attend college. His story of planting seeds of hope and empowering young people has traveled around the world. Mr. Tapia has been featured by NPR, Don Francisco, and is the recipient of the prestigious Jefferson Award. 

BAGSF supports students in the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. The foundation's goal is to also instill a sense of pride and spirit of giving.

For more information visit bayareagardenersscholarshipfoundation.com or on Facebook @bayareagardenersscholarshipfoundation.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success-driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

For more information: www.volersa.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voler-strategic-advisors-chief-executive-officer-perla-a-rodriguez-named-to-the-board-of-directors-of-bay-area-gardeners-scholarship-foundation-300907078.html

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors


© PRNewswire 2019
