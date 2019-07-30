Volga Dnepr of : Dnepr Airlines' fleet capabilities match requirements for capping stacks' transportation

Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the market leader in heavy and outsize air cargo transportation, and Oil Spill Response Ltd Subsea Well Intervention Service (SWIS), are well prepared to support the Oil & Gas sector and guarantee availability of necessary equipment.

OSRL have ordered a second An-124-100 aircraft transport skid with L+M AG for their Singapore located capping stack which will further enhance the air freight capabilities of the Subsea Well Intervention Service (SWIS).

Konstantin Vekshin, Executive President of Charter Cargo Operation at Volga-Dnepr says: 'Using nearly three-decades of experience in finding solutions for unique, heavy and outsized cargo, Volga-Dnepr Airlines engineering team worked closely with OSRL at the start of this project to verify the skid design for the transportation of this capping stack on our fleet of 12 x An-124-100 aircraft and have 6 sets of heavy loading equipment to enable its safe and secure transportation. Engineering work constitutes an important part of our charter organization and is key to the overall success of outsized cargo related logistics. Based on our experience of working with Oil & Gas companies, our in-depth knowledge and use of An-124-100, we have enabled multimillion-dollar savings for the Oil & Gas industry.'

Volga-Dnepr has been serving the Oil & Gas sector since its foundation, optimising its logistics solutions to cater for the needs of its customers worldwide, deepening its knowledge and accumulating experience vital for industries facing challenging project shipments. Throughout 2018 it has successfully operated more than 100 deliveries with Oil & Gas equipment onboard.

OSRL SWIS Director Andy Myers has also commented: 'We are focused and committed to increasing the capabilities of the SWIS service to meet our subscribers subsea source control planning and response requirements. Introducing the additional air freight capability for our Singapore capping stack adds to mobilization options for our subscribers not just in APAC but enhances our global response coverage bench strength.'

Along with the vast knowledge and expertise in Oil & Gas logistics, Volga-Dnepr Airlines has the largest commercial fleet of An-124-100 aircraft all of which are operating globally, making the carrier very well placed to respond quickly in support of its customers.

