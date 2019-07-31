|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Bank GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Volkswagen Bank GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
31.07.2019 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Volkswagen Bank GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019
German: http://www.vwfsag.de/hjfbbank19
English: http://www.vwfsag.com/hyfrbank19
