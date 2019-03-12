Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Volkswagen CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess addresses a news conference in Berlin

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Chief Executive Herbert Diess said he still believed that Britain and the European Union would strike an agreement to prevent a chaotic breakup of the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May faces a crucial vote at home.

"We assume that some sort of agreement will be reached to prevent a no-deal Brexit from happening," Herbert Diess said at the company's annual results press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany on Tuesday.

"A no-deal would hurt us," Diess said, explaining that Britain is an important export market for Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi, Skoda and Porsche brands, while VW's Britain-based Bentley brand also depended on access to the EU markets.

British Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the EU on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - Plenary to vote on establishment of European Monetary Fund - Committee on Budgets
PU
04:25aAldermore says costs of managing risk rise on Brexit concerns
RE
04:16aSterling soars after UK secures Brexit assurances from EU before vote
RE
04:14aSterling soars after UK secures Brexit assurances from EU before vote
RE
04:13aCEO says Volkswagen's accelerated electric cars push will cause job cuts
RE
04:06aOil rises as Saudi deepens OPEC supply cuts, but U.S. surge caps gains
RE
03:52aChina bans imports of Vietnamese pigs, wild boars, related products to prevent African swine fever
RE
03:44aChina seeks to ease concerns over economy, data accuracy
RE
03:36aVolkswagen CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
03:31aBrexit deal changes propel pound, Asian shares higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.