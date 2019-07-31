Log in
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/31/2019 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2019 / 15:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019 German: http://www.vwfsag.de/hjfbleasing19 English: http://www.vwfsag.com/hyfrleasing19


31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
Gifhorner Str. 57
38112 Braunschweig
Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

849741  31.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=849741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
