DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.07.2019 / 15:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Volkswagen Leasing GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019 German: http://www.vwfsag.de/hjfbleasing19 English: http://www.vwfsag.com/hyfrleasing19

31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

