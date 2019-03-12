Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Volkswagen accelerates electric push as margin at core brand slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker makes final checks on a VW e-Golf electric car in Dresden

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Tuesday said it will launch almost 70 new electric models by 2028, accelerating its rollout of zero-emission cars as earnings revealed the operating margin at its core brand had taken a hit from new emissions tests.

The profit margin at its core VW brand slipped to 3.8 percent last year, down from 4.2 percent, as higher investments into electric cars and challenges getting combustion-engined vehicles certified ate into profits, VW said.

Volkswagen released full earnings on Tuesday after pre-releasing earnings in February, when it said its 2018 group operating profit came in at 13.92 billion euros (£11.97 billion), 0.7 percent higher than the prior year and below 14.53 billion euros forecast in a poll.

The carmaker's Audi and Porsche brands made up the lion's share of VW Group's operating profit. Before special items, Audi's operating profit accounted for 4.7 billion euros and Porsche's 4.1 billion euros. Its VW brand delivered 3.2 billion euros in operating profit before special items, the carmaker said.

As a result of the electric cars model ramp up, Volkswagen expects to build 22 million cars on its electric vehicles platforms PPE and MEB by 2028, up from the carmaker's previous estimate of 15 million cars.

Volkswagen stuck to its outlook, reiterating that it expects revenues to grow up to 5 percent, and to deliver an operating return on sales at group level of between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent in 2019.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54aIMF says South Korea should draw up supplementary fiscal budget
RE
02:53aOil edges up on OPEC's supply cuts, but U.S. surge caps gains
RE
02:50aWhite House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:41aVolkswagen accelerates electric push as margin at core brand slips
RE
02:35aChina central bank studying impact of rate overhaul on loan pricing - sources
RE
02:32aChina will avoid big fluctuations in property market - minister
RE
02:27aAsian currencies up as Brexit news, China stimulus whet risk appetite
RE
02:24aU.S. to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
RE
02:14aBOJ can be flexible in meeting its price goal - Japan Finance Minister Aso
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
5YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC : YUM CHINA : Outlines Innovation Powering Growth Strategy at 2019 Investor Conference

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.