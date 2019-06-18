Log in
Volkswagen aims to boost in-house software development to 60% by 2025

06/18/2019 | 03:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at the Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant in Puebla near Mexico City

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would put 5,000 digital experts into a new unit called "Car.Software" by 2025 as the German carmaker aims to develop at least 60% of its software in-house by then, up from less than 10% currently.

Volkswagen said all of its new models would use the same software platform - consisting of its vehicle operating system known as "vw.os" and the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud - by 2025.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

