Volkswagen aims to boost in-house software development to 60% by 2025
0
06/18/2019 | 03:26am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would put 5,000 digital experts into a new unit called "Car.Software" by 2025 as the German carmaker aims to develop at least 60% of its software in-house by then, up from less than 10% currently.
Volkswagen said all of its new models would use the same software platform - consisting of its vehicle operating system known as "vw.os" and the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud - by 2025.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)