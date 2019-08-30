Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Volkswagen overstated fuel economy on 98,000 U.S. vehicles, will repay consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:39pm EDT
A Volkswagen logo is seen at Serramonte Volkswagen in Colma, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG must forfeit greenhouse gas emissions credits and is lowering the fuel economy ratings on 98,000 vehicles after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said auto software overstated real-world performance.

Volkswagen said Friday it had agreed to a $96.5 million court settlement, with no fine, to reimburse affected customers.

The software was on roughly 1 million 2013-2017 model year Audi, Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles, the agency said. It caused the transmission to shift gears in a manner that sometimes optimizes fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions during the EPA-prescribed emissions test, but not under normal driving conditions, the agency said.

The vehicles getting lower ratings include versions of the Audi A8, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayenne and VW Touareg. Not all of the five model years are covered by the settlement.

The EPA said Volkswagen has determined the software lowered the fuel economy rating on roughly 98,000 vehicles by about one mile per gallon.

The issue was discovered during an investigation by the EPA and California Air Resources Board into excess diesel emissions in hundreds of thousands of U.S. vehicles.

The German automaker admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel vehicles that has so far cost it 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in fines, penalties and buyback costs. In May, it set aside an additional 5.5 billion euros in contingent liabilities.

The EPA said Volkswagen understated greenhouse gas emissions by about 220,000 metric tons and it will forfeit EPA credits and credits in the federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy program. The exact amount of credits will be subject to approval by EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue reduced fuel economy by about 3.5% on impacted vehicles, VW said, adding customers will receive payments of $5.40 to $24.30 for each month the vehicle is owned or leased.

"Volkswagen is committed to providing customers with transparent fuel economy data for our vehicles, in line with U.S. labeling requirements," said VW spokesman Pietro Zollino.

The company added the settlement "removes the uncertainty of protracted litigation and does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing by Volkswagen."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.56% 146.1 Delayed Quote.5.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pStronger Construction Activity in China Boosts Nonmanufacturing Sector
DJ
10:09pChina's Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month in August
DJ
10:02pChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
09:56pChina's factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts
RE
09:56pCHINA'S SERVICE SECTOR ACTIVITY GROWS AT QUICKER PACE IN AUGUST : official PMI
RE
09:42pFCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger
RE
09:40pLEAVE ROOM FOR THE FIRETRUCK : Insurers help design mansions to tame disaster losses
RE
09:39pVolkswagen overstated fuel economy on 98,000 U.S. vehicles, will repay consumers
RE
09:39pGoogle to pay up to $200 million to FTC on YouTube probe
RE
09:38pRBC, TD BANK TO PAY C$24.5 MILLION TO SETTLE FOREX TRADING CHARGES : regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
4CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
5CVR MEDICAL : Provides Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group