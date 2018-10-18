Volkswagen to offer buyer incentive for scrapping older German diesels

VW will offer an incentive for customers who agree to scrap diesel vehicles equipped with older euro 1 to euro 4 engines, the carmaker said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners agreed earlier this month on plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.

