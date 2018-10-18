Log in
Volkswagen to offer buyer incentive for scrapping older German diesels

10/18/2018 | 09:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traffic signs which ban diesel cars are installed by workers at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday said it will offer trade-in incentives and a bonus for scrapping older diesel vehicles in Germany, in a move to stave off driving bans in polluted cities.

VW will offer an incentive for customers who agree to scrap diesel vehicles equipped with older euro 1 to euro 4 engines, the carmaker said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners agreed earlier this month on plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 1.07% 148.76 Delayed Quote.-13.24%
