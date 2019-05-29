Vology : Adds Dark Web Services to Fortify Comprehensive Suite of Cybersecurity Solutions

Vology, a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider, today announced the company has expanded its Cybersecurity Solutions suite to now deliver Dark Web Monitoring Services. With this addition, Vology further enhances its comprehensive security approach by offering protection to organizations at risk due to exposed business usernames and passwords, then alerting them if their digital credentials are accessible to anonymous or untraceable users and website operators.

By utilizing Vology’s comprehensive suite of Cybersecurity Solutions, businesses have access to industry-leading tools to protect their networks and sensitive data from cybercriminals, ransomware and other cyberattacks. Vology provides an affordable digital credential protection service giving organizations the same advanced monitoring capabilities used by large enterprises.

Vology offers a prevent, monitor, report and predict methodology, which includes:

Proactive monitoring and alerting for stolen data and increasingly compromised digital credentials, allowing customers to respond to threats and prevent a major breach.

Scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal black market sites.

Extensive reporting capabilities to track and triage cyber incidents.

Identifying industry patterns before they become security breach trends and sharing security intelligence with customers to keep them and their critical data better protected.

“We constantly evaluate industry security trends to get ahead of issues facing businesses, and closely work with our customers to best understand where they are most at risk, then identify solutions to address those risks,” said Dave Wirta, President at Vology. “Customers are alarmed to learn their credentials for work applications, social media, financial institutions and other business-related sites are sold by criminals across the Dark Web. Organizations must always monitor their email addresses and passwords to know if their business is at risk. With our Dark Web Service, we offer a cost-effective solution that can help protect businesses who often don’t even know there’s a problem.”

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities. While there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated more than 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

