Vology : Adds Dark Web Services to Fortify Comprehensive Suite of Cybersecurity Solutions

Vology, a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider,
today announced the company has expanded its Cybersecurity Solutions
suite to now deliver Dark Web Monitoring Services. With this addition,
Vology further enhances its comprehensive security approach by offering
protection to organizations at risk due to exposed business usernames
and passwords, then alerting them if their digital credentials are
accessible to anonymous or untraceable users and website operators.
By utilizing Vology’s comprehensive suite of Cybersecurity Solutions,
businesses have access to industry-leading tools to protect their
networks and sensitive data from cybercriminals, ransomware and other
cyberattacks. Vology provides an affordable digital credential
protection service giving organizations the same advanced monitoring
capabilities used by large enterprises.
Vology offers a prevent, monitor, report and predict methodology, which
includes:
-
Proactive monitoring and alerting for stolen data and increasingly
compromised digital credentials, allowing customers to respond to
threats and prevent a major breach.
-
Scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms,
peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal
black market sites.
-
Extensive reporting capabilities to track and triage cyber incidents.
-
Identifying industry patterns before they become security breach
trends and sharing security intelligence with customers to keep them
and their critical data better protected.
“We constantly evaluate industry security trends to get ahead of issues
facing businesses, and closely work with our customers to best
understand where they are most at risk, then identify solutions to
address those risks,” said Dave Wirta, President at Vology. “Customers
are alarmed to learn their credentials for work applications, social
media, financial institutions and other business-related sites are sold
by criminals across the Dark Web. Organizations must always monitor
their email addresses and passwords to know if their business is at
risk. With our Dark Web Service, we offer a cost-effective solution that
can help protect businesses who often don’t even know there’s a problem.”
The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities. While there are
legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated more than 50
percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal
activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.
About Vology
Vology, a leading Managed IT, Security and Cloud Services Provider,
positions companies for growth by empowering digital transformation and
delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and
maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365
support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) and
Security Operations Center (SOC). The company also provides field
services with access to 2,200 fully-vetted field technicians nationwide.
Vology is ranked as the No. 21 Managed Services Provider in the world on
the 2018 MSP 501 list. To learn more about Vology and its managed
IT, security
and cloud
services, visit vology.com.
