Vology : Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit and Renews HIPAA Security Compliance

Vology,
a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider, today
announced the company has successfully completed its System and
Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit for Security and
Availability and renewed its HIPAA Security Compliance. The independent
examination of both for Vology was conducted by 360 Advanced, an
industry-leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, during the first
half of 2019.
These security compliance accomplishments are yet another indication of
Vology’s continuing efforts to reinforce its leadership role in the
managed security services industry and provide its customers valuable
tools to safeguard their critical business data.
“Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification is a coveted achievement in our
industry, and it shows our customers we have an ongoing and deep
commitment to data security,” said Dave Wirta, president of Vology.
“This milestone verifies that our control objectives, processes and
activities are efficiently functioning, validating they are properly
designed, in place and effectively protecting our customers sensitive
business data.”
By definition, SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous, objective compliance audit
focused on an organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they
relate to security, processing integrity, confidentiality, availability
and system privacy. The annual HIPAA Security Compliance assessment
ensures organizations strictly meet healthcare-specific security
standards to properly manage health information and the privacy of
confidential patient data.
Vology’s successful security audit and HIPAA renewal follow the
company’s announcement last month about the availability of its Dark
Web Monitoring Services, which enhances its comprehensive suite of
cybersecurity solutions.
About Vology
Vology, a leading Managed IT, Security and Cloud Services Provider,
positions companies for growth by empowering digital transformation and
delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and
maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365
support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) and
Security Operations Center (SOC). The company also provides field
services with access to 2,200 fully-vetted field technicians nationwide.
Vology is ranked as the No. 21 Managed Services Provider in the world on
the 2018 MSP 501 list. To learn more about Vology and its managed
IT, security
and cloud
services, visit vology.com.
To keep up with industry trends and news, read Vology’s blog.
To get social with Vology, connect on Linkedln,
Twitter
and Facebook.
