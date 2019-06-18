Vology : Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit and Renews HIPAA Security Compliance

Vology, a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider, today announced the company has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit for Security and Availability and renewed its HIPAA Security Compliance. The independent examination of both for Vology was conducted by 360 Advanced, an industry-leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, during the first half of 2019.

These security compliance accomplishments are yet another indication of Vology’s continuing efforts to reinforce its leadership role in the managed security services industry and provide its customers valuable tools to safeguard their critical business data.

“Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification is a coveted achievement in our industry, and it shows our customers we have an ongoing and deep commitment to data security,” said Dave Wirta, president of Vology. “This milestone verifies that our control objectives, processes and activities are efficiently functioning, validating they are properly designed, in place and effectively protecting our customers sensitive business data.”

By definition, SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous, objective compliance audit focused on an organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, processing integrity, confidentiality, availability and system privacy. The annual HIPAA Security Compliance assessment ensures organizations strictly meet healthcare-specific security standards to properly manage health information and the privacy of confidential patient data.

Vology’s successful security audit and HIPAA renewal follow the company’s announcement last month about the availability of its Dark Web Monitoring Services, which enhances its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions.

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT, Security and Cloud Services Provider, positions companies for growth by empowering digital transformation and delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). The company also provides field services with access to 2,200 fully-vetted field technicians nationwide. Vology is ranked as the No. 21 Managed Services Provider in the world on the 2018 MSP 501 list. To learn more about Vology and its managed IT, security and cloud services, visit vology.com. To keep up with industry trends and news, read Vology’s blog. To get social with Vology, connect on Linkedln, Twitter and Facebook.

